Kartini’s Spirit in Action: PIS Promotes Women’s Representation in the National Maritime Industry

Jakarta. In line with the spirit of inclusivity on Kartini Day, Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) continues to strengthen its commitment to promoting women's representation in Indonesia’s national

Kartini’s legacy of expanding opportunities for women is being realized by PIS through the increasing proportion of women in managerial leadership roles, which reached 18.7 percent in 2024, surpassing the company’s target of 17.4 percent.

As is widely known, the maritime industry is traditionally male-dominated. Long working hours and the nature of being away from home are often cited as reasons for the low involvement of women in the sector. According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), female seafarers make up just 1.2 percent, or about 24,000, of the active workforce in the global maritime industry.

In response to this, PIS, as the Subholding Integrated Marine Logistics (SH IML), is committed to creating a more accessible work environment for women. This commitment is reflected in various strategies aimed at increasing female representation within the company.

PIS Corporate Secretary Muhammad Baron said the maritime industry remains a challenging field for women. “PIS has taken progressive steps to address the low representation of women. Thanks to these efforts, PIS was recognized as a Gender-Inclusive Workplace 2024 by UN Women Indonesia,” he added.

As part of its long-term commitment, PIS aims to increase female participation in leadership positions to 30% by 2034. This target aligns with the IMO's goals and also supports the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5, which focuses on achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.

One of PIS’s flagship programs in women’s empowerment is the establishment of the PERTIWI SH IML community in 2024. The community focuses on four key areas: development, well-being, sustainability, partnerships, and communication.

PIS's efforts to foster an inclusive work environment are also evident through its membership in various national and international organizations. Notably, PIS has signed the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEP), an initiative led by UN Women. This commitment requires PIS to apply empowerment principles in its business operations.

Domestically, PIS has also taken several initiatives, including a collaboration with the Indonesian National Shipowners’ Association (INSA) to promote women’s roles in the maritime sector. In addition, PIS has partnered with other maritime industry players and the Women in Maritime Association Indonesia (WIMA) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together in creating a more female-friendly maritime industry.

“Women’s representation in this sector is essential to managing a sustainable industry and fostering an inclusive work environment. We believe that the spirit of gender equality will strengthen both the company’s and the industry’s sustainable business practices,” Baron concluded.

