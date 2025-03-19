KB Bank Celebrates Partnership with Customers, Business Partners​​​​​​​

Jakarta. Bank KB Bukopin (KB Bank) held a series of customer gathering events in various cities, including Bandung, Karawang, Yogyakarta, Malang, and Jakarta on March 12-19.

This Safari Ramadan event, which coincided with the Islamic fasting month, became KB Bank’s way of appreciating its customers and partners who had entrusted the company with its investment and financial needs.

“We would like to thank our customers for choosing KB Bank as their financial partner. With this customer gathering, we aim to strengthen our relationships, gain deeper insights into their needs, and continue providing the best solutions for their financial journey,” Robby said.

Aside from networking with the customers, KB Bank also showcased its recent developments, including introducing its new savings program Star Festival, as well as the mortgage loan Star Mortgage.

“KB Bank has entered a transformation era, marked by a comprehensive rebranding and the introduction of new services that support industry growth. Our latest programs and products are designed to provide banking solutions tailored to our customers’ needs,” Robby said.

The bank also briefed the customers on its plan for the next-generation banking system (NGBS). This is an upgrade to the bank’s existing core banking system. The upgrade will enable customers to seamlessly access banking services through digital channels such as mobile and internet banking, and bricks-and-mortars branch offices.

With centralized customer data, every interaction becomes more personalized and relevant to individual needs. Customers can also experience a faster process for account opening and loan applications. In addition to speed, the system comes equipped with fraud detection and enhanced data protection features, ensuring a secure and seamless banking experience, according to Robby.

KB Bank is aiming to implement the NGBS by early Q2 this year. The bank expects the NGBS upgrade to provide greater value for the customers and strengthen stakeholders’ trust. KB Bank is also hoping that its use of artificial intelligence and big data can help the company meet future business demands.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: