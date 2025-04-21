KB Bank Completes Next Generation Banking System Migration

Jakarta. KB Bank announced Monday that it had finished the migration process of its core banking system to the so-called Next Generation Banking System (NGBS) over the weekend, as planned.

As the NGBS goes live across the bank’s entire network, KB Bank can offer faster, more secure, and reliable banking services to its customers. KB Bank’s President Director Woo Yeul Lee thanked all customers for their continuous support during the migration process.

“The successful migration to NGBS reflects our commitment to delivering banking services that are relevant to today’s and future banking needs. Customers can now enjoy a faster and more secure transaction experience, seamlessly across all KB Bank service channels, both online and at branch offices,” Woo Yeul Lee was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Some improvements that the NGBS migration brings include a more stable and integrated access. This ensures a consistent and seamless experience across all branches and digital channels such as mobile and internet banking. The NGBS also brings more accurate data management, enabling KB Bank to provide more personalized services tailored to each customer’s banking needs. It also enhances the bank’s security systems, which are now equipped with advanced fraud detection technology and state-of-the-art data protection technology. This way, they can provide the customers peace of mind in every transaction.

The bank also issued an apology for the inconvenience that might arise during the migration process over the weekend. Several KB Bank services had limited accessibility over the weekend as KB Bank worked on the migration. Customers who still require post-migration support can contact Halo KB Bank at 14005 or send an email to customer_care@kbbank.co.id.

