KB Bank Holds Training for Entrepreneurs with Disabilities

November 12, 2024 | 1:32 pm
KB Bank is holding a four-day training session dedicated for micro, small and medium enterprises owned by people with disabilities on Nov. 11-14 through its program "Sahabat KB Bank" ('KB Bank's Best Friend'). (Photo Courtesy of KB Bank)

Jakarta. KB Bank is holding a four-day training session dedicated to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) owned by people with disabilities through its program "Sahabat KB Bank" ('KB Bank's Best Friend').

KB Bank's Marketing Communication Department Head Muhammad Azhari said that the Sahabat KB Bank program sought to boost the financial literacy and inclusion of local communities.

KB Bank has partnered with Yayasan Menembus Batas foundation to empower entrepreneurs with disabilities on Nov. 11-14. The event seeks to teach the participants how to better manage their personal and business finances. The MSMEs also learned how to take a better advantage of their capital. The sessions also included training on digital marketing, content creation, graphic design, and copywriting.

"We hope that Sahabat KB Bank will deliver a positive impact to the people. In partnership with our friends at Menembus Batas, we want to help people with disabilities develop their business skills and learn more about financial literacy," Azhari said in KB Bank's office in Jakarta on Monday.

An improved financial literacy can help these entrepreneurs grow their businesses. Thek program is also expected to improve their welfare and boost the local economy. MSMEs are Indonesia's economic backbone, hence indicating the potential impact from this program. KB Bank also plans to reach out to other communities.

"I hope that Sahabat KB Bank can have a positive impact on the economy in Indonesia. Not only from the MSME side, but the creative economy for the future of Indonesia," Azhari said.

Coffee shop owner Margo was among the MSME participants. Margo, too, acknowledged the importance of financial literacy for MSMEs if they want to grow their business. "[Thanks to KB Bank], we now know how to manage our business cash flow, the dos and don'ts. It is also important for us to learn how to plan our finances over the coming year," Margo said.

