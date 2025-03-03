KB Bank Provides Financing Facility for Indonesia Eximbank

Jakarta. KB Bank announced Wednesday that it had partnered with the Indonesia Eximbank to support export financing.

In a freshly signed agreement, the bank has agreed to provide a financing facility to the Indonesia Eximbank. This funding aims to expand national export financing, and help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) penetrate global markets. Attending the signing ceremony were KB Bank’s deputy president director Robby Mondong and credit director Henry Sawali. Representing the Indonesia Eximbank were the agency’s executive director for business Anton Herdianto as well as the head of the funding division Lianawaty Mihardja.

“We believe that driving growth in the export sector is a vital part of strengthening Indonesia’s economy. This synergy with LPEI marks an important milestone in providing more competitive and accessible financing for local exporters, especially export-oriented MSMEs,” Robby was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Anton said the Indonesia Eximbank also looked forward to partnering with KB Bank.

“Having strategic partners such as KB Bank expands our capacity to fulfill our mandate as a government Special Mission Vehicle. This collaboration strengthens the foundation of national export financing and delivers a positive impact on the real sector,” said Anton.

As part of the South Korean giant KB Financial Group (KBFG), KB Bank adopts a collaborative approach by leveraging its extensive international network and expertise to deliver competitive and adaptive financing solutions tailored to the needs of Indonesian businesses.

This support for LPEI aligns with KB Bank’s aspiration to serve as a catalyst in strengthening Indonesia’s export-oriented industrial structure. The collaboration further opens opportunities to develop long-term financing schemes in high-potential sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and the creative industry -- sectors that contribute significantly to the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

“Looking ahead, we are optimistic that this partnership will continue to grow through program synergies and other financial solutions. By strengthening our intermediation role in channeling productive credit, KB Bank is ready to serve as a catalyst for national economic growth,” Robby said.

KB Bank and LPEI are optimistic about building a stronger, more inclusive export ecosystem that can adapt to global dynamics. This partnership marks a significant milestone in both institutions’ journey to deliver innovative financial solutions that empower businesses and enhance Indonesia’s competitiveness on the international stage.

