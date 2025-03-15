KB Bank Records 49.20 Pct Growth in Net Interest Income Last Year

The Jakarta Globe
March 15, 2025 | 11:29 am
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of KB Bank)
(Photo Courtesy of KB Bank)

Jakarta. KB Bank recently reported that it had registered a robust financial performance last year.

According to a press release, the bank has witnessed positive improvements in strengthening its business fundamentals amid the ongoing transformation process since becoming part of South Korea’s largest financial institution KB Financial Group (KBFG). As of Dec. 31, 2024, KB Bank logged significant milestones across various performance indicators.

The bank’s performing loan portfolio (normal loan) grew by 19.24 percent year-on-year compared to 2023. KB Bank attributed the growth to the positive performance in the wholesale and retail segments, which increased by 28.89 percent and 17.43 percent, respectively. Although total loans declined by 6.17 percent, this aligns with KB Bank’s strategy to improve asset quality. 

The loan-at-risk (LAR) ratio improved significantly to 23.10 percent, down from 39.77 percent. The decline in the bank’s non-performing loan (NPL) ratio also reflected the bank’s efforts in enhancing its asset quality. Data showed that its gross NPL had improved from 9.70 percent to 8.74 percent. Net NPL had also dropped from 4.95 percent to 4.38 percent.

KB Bank also maintained solid liquidity, with CASA (Current Account Savings Account) growing by 29.92 percent year-on-year, contributing to a 2.85 percent increase in third-party funds. The CASA ratio improved to 29.54 percent from 23.39 percent, while the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) remained robust at 146.84 percent.

These fundamental improvements enabled the issuer with the stock code BBKP to record a net interest income (NII) of Rp 909 billion, growing by 49.20 percent year-on-year. This growth was driven by a 12.20 percent increase in interest income, balanced by controlled interest expenses, which rose by 6.17 percent.

As a result, KB Bank improved its net interest margin (NIM) to 1.31 percent from 0.78 percent in the previous year. The bank also lowered its other operating expenses by 11.94 percent from Rp 2.04 trillion in 2023 to Rp 1.80 trillion the following year. This marks the first time since 2018 that other operating expenses stood below Rp 2 trillion.

“KB Bank has overcome significant challenges in its transformation journey toward becoming a healthy financial institution. We believe the bank has passed the most difficult phase and is now ready to deliver positive performance and sustainable growth,” KB Bank’s President Director Tom (Woo Yeul) Lee was quoted as saying in a press statement on Saturday. 

A Solid Foundation for Profitability in 2025

Throughout 2024, KB Bank recorded a net loss of Rp 7.38 trillion, primarily due to non-recurring expenses incurred as part of its strategy to achieve profitability in 2025.

The non-recurring expenses include the recognition of deferred tax expenses amounting to Rp 1.42 trillion, related to the potential future recovery of income tax due to unutilized tax loss carryforwards. KB Bank also recorded an impairment from the revaluation of its subsidiary amounting to Rp 1 trillion as a strategic measure to strengthen its balance sheet. KB Bank said that these changes would not affect its capital structure.

“With these positive achievements and strategic measures, we are optimistic that KB Bank will deliver a net profit in 2025 and become one of the leading banking services in the future,” Tom said.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Human Skeletons Found in Abandoned Car at East Java Police Dormitory
News 50 minutes ago

Human Skeletons Found in Abandoned Car at East Java Police Dormitory

 Two human skeletons were found in a long-abandoned car at an East Java police dormitory. Authorities are investigating the victims' identiti
Driverless ‘Bus of the Future’ Hits the Streets of Barcelona
Tech 58 minutes ago

Driverless ‘Bus of the Future’ Hits the Streets of Barcelona

 Renault tests a driverless mini-bus in Barcelona, offering free rides while showcasing the future of autonomous public transport in Europe.
China’s Mixue Overtakes Starbucks and McDonald’s in Southeast Asia
Business 1 hours ago

China’s Mixue Overtakes Starbucks and McDonald’s in Southeast Asia

 Chinese F&B brands like Mixue are expanding across Southeast Asia, overtaking global chains with affordability and rapid growth.
KB Bank Records 49.20 Pct Growth in Net Interest Income Last Year
Special Updates 1 hours ago

KB Bank Records 49.20 Pct Growth in Net Interest Income Last Year

 KB Bank has witnessed positive improvements in strengthening its business fundamentals amid its transformation process.
Indonesian Tourists in Hong Kong Soar 42 Pct, Each Spends $952 on Average
Lifestyle 5 hours ago

Indonesian Tourists in Hong Kong Soar 42 Pct, Each Spends $952 on Average

 The local tourism board says that efforts to make Hong Kong a Muslim-friendly destination has caused Indonesian tourist arrivals to soar.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Approves Congo's Palm Oil Council CPOPC Membership
1
Indonesia Approves Congo's Palm Oil Council CPOPC Membership
2
Hotel, Golf Course in Bogor Suspended for Occupying Protected Green Areas
3
Indonesia’s Tax Revenue Drops 42 Pct in January as New Coretax System Faces Hurdles
4
Property Tycoon Hendro Gondokusumo Passes Away in Singapore
5
Two Members of Prabowo’s Cabinet to Resign from Military Amid Public Debate
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED