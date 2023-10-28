Saturday, October 28, 2023
KB Bukopin Joins 2023 FinEXPO to Promote Financial Inclusion

October 27, 2023 | 10:36 am
Bank KB Bukopin seeks to promote financial inclusion by taking part at the 2023 FinEXPO at Pakuwon Mall in Yogyakarta. (Photo Courtesy of KB Bukopin)
Bank KB Bukopin seeks to promote financial inclusion by taking part at the 2023 FinEXPO at Pakuwon Mall in Yogyakarta. (Photo Courtesy of KB Bukopin)

Jakarta. Bank KB Bukopin seeks to promote financial inclusion by taking part at the 2023 FinEXPO at Pakuwon Mall in Yogyakarta.

The event, which will take place until Oct. 29, embraces the theme “Equitable Financial Access, Prosperous People”. KB Bukopin aims to help boost Indonesia’s financial literacy and access by being part of this exhibition. FinEXPO visitors can test their banking knowledge by taking the Quiz on the Spot. The 2023 FinEXPO also offers tons of promos for visitors who activate the KBstar. By depositing a minimum of Rp 100,000, new KBstar users will immediately get a voucher worth Rp 25,000.

Visitors are welcome to stop by KB Bukopin’s booth at FinEXPO, according to Bank KB Bukopin's director for retail business and bank services Helmi Fahrudin.

“We invite everyone to visit our booth at FinEXPO. Explore the world of banking, improve your financial knowledge, and take advantage of our promos,” Helmi said.

Helmi also reaffirmed Bank KB Bukopin’s commitment to financial inclusion.

“Our presence at FinEXPO demonstrates our dedication to boosting Indonesians’ financial literacy. We are committed to making sure to equip everyone with the necessary knowledge to manage their finances carefully,” Helmi said.

Under the auspices of the Financial Services Institution (LJK) and fully supported by the Financial Services Authority (OJK), Bank Indonesia as well as the Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS), Bank KB Bukopin's participation in FinEXPO aims to empower people about all sorts of financial institutions available.

