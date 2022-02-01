KB Bukopin Supports Hyundai Sales in Indonesia

PT Bank KB Bukopin Tbk through the Palembang Branch has officially formed a partnership with the Palembang branch of the Hyundai Motor Indonesia dealer in terms of financing vehicle unit purchase orders to ATPM Hyundai Indonesia.

Jakarta. PT Bank KB Bukopin Tbk through the Palembang Branch has officially formed a partnership with the Palembang branch of the Hyundai Motor Indonesia dealer in terms of financing vehicle unit purchase orders to ATPM Hyundai Indonesia. Through this collaboration, the KB Bukopin provides a financing ceiling of Rp30 billion for the one-year period.

"The collaboration between the company and Hyundai Motor Indonesia in early 2022 is the first step for both parties to collaborate in motor vehicle financing. In the future, KB Bukopin will provide financing to every Hyundai dealer operating in Indonesia,” President Director Chang Su Choi said.

Hyundai Motor Indonesia is the official distributor for South Korea's auto giant Hyundai Motor. As it's known, Hyundai is currently the pioneer of the most affordable electric cars for the Indonesian market with the launch of Hyundai's Kona and Ioniq brands.

Under the cooperation, KB Bukopin provides financing through the Dealer Financing scheme, which is available to dealerships that have an exclusive agreement with authorized distributors, locally known as ATPM. for the sale of new vehicles. Currently, Hyundai Motor Indonesia is the sole ATPM to have such an agreement with KB Bukopin.

“Through the Dealer Financing scheme, the company hopes to contribute to sustainable economic growth in the country with support in the automotive sector, especially four-wheelers. The car industry is one of the mainstay sectors that has a large enough contribution to the national economy,” Choi said.

He pointed data from the Indonesian Automotive Industry Association, of Gaikindo, which shows that there are 22 car companies employing more than 1.5 million workers along the industrial chains in the country.

KB Bukopin plans to expand services to various business sectors this year based on the business plan presented at the company's public expose on December 17, 2021.

In the retail segment, KB Bukopin will build an ecosystem of mass affluent customers for long-term relationships with various retail product services and utilize digital banking. In the SME segment, the bank will provide an end-to-end risk-based business model.

In the corporate segment, KB Bukopin will optimize new business opportunities by utilizing the Indo-Korean business network (Korean Desk) through large companies as anchor companies to build a specific (tailored) value chain and supply chain ecosystem that will be collaborated through cross-selling consumer or SME products.