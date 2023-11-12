Sunday, November 12, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

KB Bukopin, UGM Team Up to Promote Korean Culture

November 12, 2023 | 10:18 am
SHARE
KB Bukopin recently teamed up with Gadjah Mada University (UGM) to promote Korean culture at the Beat the Quest: 18th Korean Day. (Photo Courtesy of KB Bukopin)
KB Bukopin recently teamed up with Gadjah Mada University (UGM) to promote Korean culture at the Beat the Quest: 18th Korean Day. (Photo Courtesy of KB Bukopin)

Jakarta. KB Bukopin recently teamed up with Gadjah Mada University (UGM) to promote Korean culture at the Beat the Quest: 18th Korean Day. 

Hosting the event was the university’s Korean Studies students in partnership with the Korean Embassy and Sejong Institute representatives. Participants could take part in dance and song covers, as well as fan art and alternate universe creations. KB Bukopin also introduced its services to the attending UGM students.

According to KB Bukopin president director Tom (Woo Yeul) Lee, the bank’s commitment to delivering services for its customers is not only through banking but also through corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

“Among others by improving education as well as financial literacy and inclusion,” Tom said.

Tom added that KB Bukopin’s participation in the event could also help bolster Indonesia-South Korea ties through cultural exchange in the educational realm.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jokowi Calls OIC to Unite Against Israel's Atrocities in Gaza
News 8 hours ago

Jokowi Calls OIC to Unite Against Israel's Atrocities in Gaza

 President Abbas requested Jokowi to convey a message to President Joe Biden, who is scheduled to meet with Jokowi at the White House
Blitar Regent Seeks Stronger Health System
Special Updates 10 hours ago

Blitar Regent Seeks Stronger Health System

 Blitar regent Rini Syarifah said that the 59th National Health Day should become a momentum to improve the health system.
KB Bukopin, UGM Team Up to Promote Korean Culture
Special Updates 11 hours ago

KB Bukopin, UGM Team Up to Promote Korean Culture

 KB Bukopin recently teamed up with Gadjah Mada University (UGM) to promote Korean culture at the Beat the Quest: 18th Korean Day. 
What Israel is Doing is Not Self-Defense: Jokowi
News 12 hours ago

What Israel is Doing is Not Self-Defense: Jokowi

 Indonesia says that Israel's barbaric actions are not an act of self-defense, but a collective punishment.
Frank & co.’s Diamond-Laden Trophies Shine at AMI Awards
Special Updates Nov 11, 2023 | 3:03 pm

Frank & co.’s Diamond-Laden Trophies Shine at AMI Awards

 Frank & co. presented 9 diamond-laden trophies for the 26th Anugerah Musik Indonesia awards ceremony.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Deputy Justice Minister Edward Hiariej Unaware of Corruption Charges Against Him
1
Deputy Justice Minister Edward Hiariej Unaware of Corruption Charges Against Him
2
Ukraine to Resume Grain Exports to Indonesia, Zelenskyy Tells Jokowi
3
FIFA President Gianni Infantino Receives Civilian Award from Indonesian Government
4
Vale Gives Up Additional 14% Stake to Indonesian Gov’t
5
BNI Helps Indonesian Diasporas, Workers Start Business Overseas
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED