KB Bukopin, UGM Team Up to Promote Korean Culture

Jakarta. KB Bukopin recently teamed up with Gadjah Mada University (UGM) to promote Korean culture at the Beat the Quest: 18th Korean Day.

Hosting the event was the university’s Korean Studies students in partnership with the Korean Embassy and Sejong Institute representatives. Participants could take part in dance and song covers, as well as fan art and alternate universe creations. KB Bukopin also introduced its services to the attending UGM students.

According to KB Bukopin president director Tom (Woo Yeul) Lee, the bank’s commitment to delivering services for its customers is not only through banking but also through corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

“Among others by improving education as well as financial literacy and inclusion,” Tom said.

Tom added that KB Bukopin’s participation in the event could also help bolster Indonesia-South Korea ties through cultural exchange in the educational realm.

