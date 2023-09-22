Friday, September 22, 2023
KB Bukopin’s KBstar Makes It Easier for Customers to Make Transactions

September 22, 2023 | 3:51 pm
(Photo Courtesy of KB Bukopin)
Jakarta. KB Bukopin has recently launched its mobile banking platform KBstar, which integrates the bank’s mobile banking, SMS banking, and Wokee.

This allows customers to access the banking services they need all in one app. KBstar boasts a plethora of features, including Liveness/e-KYC which enables users to make accounts without having to go to the branch office. There is also the KBStar’s Plus Account feature that provides savings accounts with high interests. Payroll customers can apply for a loan on KBstar. The one-stop app also provides Free BI Fast Transfer for those who frequently make interbank transfers.

Users can pay their credit card, e-commerce bills, as well as make credit balance payments on KBstar. For those looking to go on a vacation, customers can buy tickets on the app. KB Bukopin customers can make cashless payments using Indonesia’s standard QR code QRIS. Digital wallet Gopay and OVO top-up is also available on KBstar. Users can find out the latest updates on KB Bukopin’s promo.

According to Bank KB Bukopin president director Tom (Woo Yeul) Lee, KBstar is the bank’s attempt to present a one-stop digital solution. The app’s development also pays attention to the user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) aspect.

"Bank KB Bukopin hopes that this innovation can help us penetrate a wider market at a faster rate by presenting new service features that are more varied and customer-centric,” Tom (Woo Yeul) Lee was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

KBStar is available for download on App Store and Google Play Store. New KB Bukopin customers who use KBstar mobile banking and open SiAga savings will get a cash reward of Rp 50,000. This promo will last until Dec. 31, 2023.

