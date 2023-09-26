KB Bukopin’s Mobile Banking KBstar Records Hundreds New Customers at SMTOWN Live

Jakarta. KB Bukopin reported on Tuesday that its mobile banking app KBstar had recorded hundreds of new customers at the recent K-pop concert 2023 SMTOWN LIVE at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta.

KB Bukopin recently integrated all its existing digital platforms, namely KB Bukopin Mobile Banking, SMS Banking, and Wokee. The bank seeks to provide a one-stop banking solution for its customers with KBstar.

According to a press release, KB Bukopin had set up a booth at the venue in which festival-goers could open accounts. The fans also stopped by the booth to take part in a myriad of fun activities, including a 360 video challenge with the girl group Aespa.

“We are delighted that the concert that Bank KB Bukopin has sponsored was a huge success. Hopefully, KB Bukopin’s public recognition will increase, along with its popularity, so it can become a bank that is well-loved in Indonesia,” KB Bukopin’s deputy president director Robby Mondong was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Robby said that the 2023 SMTOWN LIVE coincided with KBstar’s launch.

“That is why we introduced KBstar to the K-pop fans here and we received positive responses. They are excited to download the KBstar mobile banking because it has comprehensive and interesting features,” Robby added.

KBstar’s development pays attention to the user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) aspects. The app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Bank KB Bukopin also offers tons of promos, including Free BI Fast Transfer facilities for customers who make interbank transfer transactions. New KB Bukopin customers who use KBstar mobile banking and open SiAga savings will get a cash reward of Rp 50,000 (terms and conditions apply). This promo will last until Dec. 31, 2023.

