KB Kookmin Bank Helps Indonesian Children Get Heart Disease Surgery

The Jakarta Globe
May 2, 2025 | 5:55 pm
SHARE
KB Kookmin Bank partners with Samsung Seoul Hospital to conduct surgery on six Indonesian children with congenital heart disease. (Photo Courtesy of KB Kookmin Bank)
KB Kookmin Bank partners with Samsung Seoul Hospital to conduct surgery on six Indonesian children with congenital heart disease. (Photo Courtesy of KB Kookmin Bank)

Seoul. South Korea’s KB Kookmin Bank, the controlling shareholder of KB Bank, recently announced that it had helped six Indonesian kids undergo heart surgery.

The bank partnered with Samsung Seoul Hospital to conduct the surgery on children with congenital heart disease. This program is part of KB Kookmin Bank’s global humanitarian program which has been running for 14 years. This initiative continues KB Kookmin Bank’s global humanitarian program, which has been running for 14 years. This year marks the second time Indonesian children have benefited from the program. Last year, KB Kookmin Bank helped four Indonesian kids get similar surgeries in South Korea.

Beyond medical assistance, the initiative also provides psychological support for the kids and their families. On April 23, Samsung Seoul Hospital’s Director Park Seung-woo, Samsung Life Public Interest Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer Han Seung-Hwan, and KB Kookmin Bank’s President Director and CEO Lee Hwan-joo visited the children during their recovery. They also brought gifts and shared messages of encouragement and hope.

“We hope that the children who have overcome this critical stage can grow up healthy, pursue their dreams, and explore the world with enthusiasm. KB Kookmin Bank remains committed to supporting children in countries with limited access to healthcare, so they too can have hope and a brighter future,” Lee Hwan-joo said.

Since 2012, similar programs have been conducted for children from Cambodia, with a total of 102 children receiving free heart surgeries. In 2014, KB Kookmin Bank even established the Hebron Heart Center KB Kookmin Bank in Cambodia, which continues to provide medical services and educational scholarships.

KB Kookmin Bank’s support in Indonesia continues to grow. Since 2022, KB Insurance has implemented a helmet donation program for children as part of a traffic safety campaign. KB Securities has carried out the Rainbow Classroom Project in Indonesia and 12 other countries since 2009 to enhance the quality of education and play environments for children.

As part of KB Kookmin Bank, KB Bank has actively contributed to this humanitarian initiative. “We at KB Bank are proud to be part of this noble initiative led by KB Kookmin Bank. Through these heart surgeries, we see a tangible expression of care for Indonesian children in need and a spirit of cross-border solidarity. We hope the children receiving this support can grow up healthy and achieve a bright future. This is a clear manifestation of our commitment to making a positive impact in Indonesia,” Robby Mondong, the Vice President Director at KB Bank, said.

Last year, 4 Indonesian children underwent free heart surgeries at Samsung Seoul Hospital in South Korea. This program is part of a cooperation agreement established in the previous year between KB Kookmin Bank and Samsung Medical Center. To support the children’s post-surgery recovery, KB Bank has partnered with Hasan Sadikin Hospital in Bandung, one of Indonesia’s leading medical institutions. This program underscores KB Financial Group’s core values in building a more inclusive world through collaboration, compassion, and sustainability.


 

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

KB Kookmin Bank Helps Indonesian Children Get Heart Disease Surgery
Special Updates 3 hours ago

KB Kookmin Bank Helps Indonesian Children Get Heart Disease Surgery

 KB Kookmin Bank, the controlling shareholder of KB Bank, recently announced that it had helped six Indonesian kids undergo heart surgery.
KB Bank Completes Next Generation Banking System Migration
Special Updates Apr 21, 2025 | 11:23 am

KB Bank Completes Next Generation Banking System Migration

 The Next Generation Banking System (NGBS) allows KB Bank to provide faster, more secure and reliable banking services to its customers.
KB Bank Makes Sukuk Transaction with TBS to Optimize Asset Quality
Special Updates Mar 26, 2025 | 11:41 am

KB Bank Makes Sukuk Transaction with TBS to Optimize Asset Quality

 The transaction aims to strengthen the bank’s financial fundamentals by optimizing asset quality through an asset swap scheme.
KB Bank Celebrates Partnership with Customers, Business Partners​​​​​​​
Special Updates Mar 19, 2025 | 5:55 pm

KB Bank Celebrates Partnership with Customers, Business Partners​​​​​​​

 KB Bank held a series of customer gathering events to appreciate its customers and partners.
KB Bank Records 49.20 Pct Growth in Net Interest Income Last Year
Special Updates Mar 15, 2025 | 11:29 am

KB Bank Records 49.20 Pct Growth in Net Interest Income Last Year

 KB Bank has witnessed positive improvements in strengthening its business fundamentals amid its transformation process.
KB Bank Holds Training for Entrepreneurs with Disabilities
Special Updates Nov 12, 2024 | 1:32 pm

KB Bank Holds Training for Entrepreneurs with Disabilities

 KB Bank has partnered with Yayasan Menembus Batas foundation to empower entrepreneurs with disabilities.

The Latest

Jakarta Police Arrest Two in $1.1 Million International Crypto Fraud Scheme
News 8 minutes ago

Jakarta Police Arrest Two in $1.1 Million International Crypto Fraud Scheme

 Jakarta Police arrest two in cross-border crypto scam involving fake digital assets, causing losses of Rp 18.3B. Interpol joins probe.
Foreign Tourist Arrivals in Indonesia Drop in March 2025
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Foreign Tourist Arrivals in Indonesia Drop in March 2025

 Foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia fell 5.63% in March 2025, Spending and hotel occupancy also declined.
Bali Blackout: Power Failure Linked to Undersea Cable Fault Brings Island to a Halt
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Bali Blackout: Power Failure Linked to Undersea Cable Fault Brings Island to a Halt

 Bali faces widespread disruption as a power blackout hits the island due to a faulty undersea cable.
PTPP Provides Lunch Packages for Students on National Education Day
Special Updates 3 hours ago

PTPP Provides Lunch Packages for Students on National Education Day

 Over 670 lunch packages went to students and teachers at SDN Pekayon 10 Pagi and SDN Tengah 06 Pagi.
KB Kookmin Bank Helps Indonesian Children Get Heart Disease Surgery
Special Updates 3 hours ago

KB Kookmin Bank Helps Indonesian Children Get Heart Disease Surgery

 KB Kookmin Bank, the controlling shareholder of KB Bank, recently announced that it had helped six Indonesian kids undergo heart surgery.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali Blackout: Power Failure Linked to Undersea Cable Fault Brings Island to a Halt
1
Bali Blackout: Power Failure Linked to Undersea Cable Fault Brings Island to a Halt
2
Indonesia Freezes Rp 600 Billion in Bank Accounts Linked to Online Gambling
3
Blackout Hits Tourist Haven Bali
4
Foreigners Running Unlicensed Villas Undercut Bali's Hospitality Sector: PHRI
5
Indonesian Palm Oil Sector Books $916 Million Investment to Move Up Value Chain
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED