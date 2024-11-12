KB Kookmin Bank Helps Indonesian Children Get Heart Disease Surgery

Seoul. South Korea’s KB Kookmin Bank, the controlling shareholder of KB Bank, recently announced that it had helped six Indonesian kids undergo heart surgery.

The bank partnered with Samsung Seoul Hospital to conduct the surgery on children with congenital heart disease. This program is part of KB Kookmin Bank’s global humanitarian program which has been running for 14 years. This initiative continues KB Kookmin Bank’s global humanitarian program, which has been running for 14 years. This year marks the second time Indonesian children have benefited from the program. Last year, KB Kookmin Bank helped four Indonesian kids get similar surgeries in South Korea.

Beyond medical assistance, the initiative also provides psychological support for the kids and their families. On April 23, Samsung Seoul Hospital’s Director Park Seung-woo, Samsung Life Public Interest Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer Han Seung-Hwan, and KB Kookmin Bank’s President Director and CEO Lee Hwan-joo visited the children during their recovery. They also brought gifts and shared messages of encouragement and hope.

“We hope that the children who have overcome this critical stage can grow up healthy, pursue their dreams, and explore the world with enthusiasm. KB Kookmin Bank remains committed to supporting children in countries with limited access to healthcare, so they too can have hope and a brighter future,” Lee Hwan-joo said.

Since 2012, similar programs have been conducted for children from Cambodia, with a total of 102 children receiving free heart surgeries. In 2014, KB Kookmin Bank even established the Hebron Heart Center KB Kookmin Bank in Cambodia, which continues to provide medical services and educational scholarships.

KB Kookmin Bank’s support in Indonesia continues to grow. Since 2022, KB Insurance has implemented a helmet donation program for children as part of a traffic safety campaign. KB Securities has carried out the Rainbow Classroom Project in Indonesia and 12 other countries since 2009 to enhance the quality of education and play environments for children.

As part of KB Kookmin Bank, KB Bank has actively contributed to this humanitarian initiative. “We at KB Bank are proud to be part of this noble initiative led by KB Kookmin Bank. Through these heart surgeries, we see a tangible expression of care for Indonesian children in need and a spirit of cross-border solidarity. We hope the children receiving this support can grow up healthy and achieve a bright future. This is a clear manifestation of our commitment to making a positive impact in Indonesia,” Robby Mondong, the Vice President Director at KB Bank, said.

Last year, 4 Indonesian children underwent free heart surgeries at Samsung Seoul Hospital in South Korea. This program is part of a cooperation agreement established in the previous year between KB Kookmin Bank and Samsung Medical Center. To support the children’s post-surgery recovery, KB Bank has partnered with Hasan Sadikin Hospital in Bandung, one of Indonesia’s leading medical institutions. This program underscores KB Financial Group’s core values in building a more inclusive world through collaboration, compassion, and sustainability.





SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: