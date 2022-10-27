KBFG Indonesia Masters 2022 Ends on High Note

The winners of KB Financial Group Indonesia Masters 2022 Super 100 stand on top of the podium at the Platinum Arena in Malang on Oct. 23, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of KB Bukopin)

Jakarta. KB Financial Group Indonesia Masters 2022 Super 100 ended on a high note last week.

The international badminton tournament, which was also on the Badminton World Federation’s calendar, took place at the Platinum Arena in Malang on Oct. 18-23. About 259 athletes from 12 countries, among others, Indonesia, China, and South Korea, competed against each other in five categories, namely men’s/women’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. A total prize of $81,000 was up for grabs.

Advertisement

On Oct. 23, KB Bukopin president director Woo Yeul Lee handed over the medals to the tournament winners.

At the same event, the management of KB Bukopin also thanked the bank’s ultimate shareholder KB Financial Group, BWF, the Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI), athletes, badminton lovers, and all Indonesians for their support.

According to PBSI day-to-day chair Ahmad Darmanji, Malang became the host city of KB Financial Group Indonesia Masters 2022 because of its “strong sports atmosphere.”

“Thank you to everyone and the badminton lovers who came to watch and give encouragement. Especially the hosts,” Ahmad said.

KB Financial Group is known for its badminton-related cooperation, as seen in its main sponsorship contract with the South Korean national badminton team. KB Financial Group’s role in the 2022 Indonesia Masters Tournament is also one of its efforts to strengthen South Korea-Indonesia relations through sports tournaments.

"As Indonesia and the Republic of Korea enter 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2023, we will actively support the development of badminton in each country, and players around the world to show their skills," the management of KB Bukopin said.

KB Financial Group is expected to bring the Korean wave to KB Bukopin through various events. The events will not only be limited to sports tournaments. In the future, KB Financial Group plans to hold K-pop concerts and sponsor sports stars in Indonesia.