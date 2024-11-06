KCE Launches ‘Energizing Growth with Renewable Energy’ Campaign

Jakarta. Renewable energy provider Krakatau Chandra Energi (KCE) recently launched a new campaign: “Energizing Growth with Renewable Energy”.

The campaign seeks to encourage strategic collaboration in the adoption of solar panels. KCE is also open to helping fellow industry players and households switch to renewables.

KCE President Director Erri Dewi Riani said the campaign reflected the company’s commitment to promoting the national energy transition. The campaign also seeks to encourage stakeholders from various sectors -- the industry, government, or community -- to participate in accelerating clean energy use in the energy mix.

"As part of the Chandra Asri Group which is under Chandra Daya Investasi [CDI], a company founded by Chandra Asri Group for the development of infrastructure business, KCE is committed to presenting clean energy solutions to support the industrial and housing sectors,” Erri was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

“With the renewable energy products that we offer, the industry can optimize production and operations, which will ultimately have an impact on reducing carbon emissions," Erri said.

The fast-growing industrial sector is one of the main contributors to Indonesia’s carbon emissions. The government has set a net zero emission target by 2060 or sooner. To this end, the country is looking to adopt more sustainable and clean energy solutions, including the use of renewables and environmentally friendly technology.

Solar, water, bioenergy, geothermal, and nuclear, among others, are forecast to dominate the future power generation. Indonesia’s electricity demand is also expected to jump to 1,800 TWh by 2060. The demand comes from the needs of the industrial, household, and commercial sectors, and electric vehicles in Indonesia. This poses both a challenge and an opportunity for the industrial sector as they will have to develop the latest renewable energy technologies. As an energy service company (ESCO), KCE seeks to increase its consumer operational efficiency through the solar panel units it offers.

"KCE develops solar energy by constructing solar power plants across the Krakatau Industrial Area and its surroundings. Currently, KCE has solar power plants with a total capacity of 2,067 MWp, consisting of various types of solar plants, namely ground-mounted, rooftop, and floating," Erri said.

The Director of Operations and Commercial of Krakatau Chandra Energi, Ari Azhar, said that the company had provided electricity supply services in the Krakatau Industrial Area in Cilegon and its surroundings with high reliability by using ring topology in the distribution system to customers.

"KCE also provides electrical services that include operation and maintenance of electrical equipment, workshops to support the maintenance of electrical equipment and engineering, procurement and construction capabilities in the field of electricity," Ari said.

To increase the country’s renewable use in its energy mix, KCE has a unit that provides electrical services that are specifically dedicated to solar plant installations.

"Until now, we have partnered with various partners, such as PT SEI, PT MAB, Summit Solar, Huawei, and other strategic partners. As an energy company, KCE also offers solar panel solutions for various sectors, including industry, commercial, and households. We hope that in the future there will be more partners who implement the use of sustainable clean energy," Ari said.

KCE plans to continue to develop renewable energy production capacity by building more solar power facilities. This includes the development of a floating solar power plant. KCR also intends to collaborate with strategic partners in various sectors to expand the reach and capacity of services. The company also seeks to adopt the latest technology that can boost the efficiency and effectiveness of its renewable energy production.

