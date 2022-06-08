Keppel Land Offers Kloud to Help Singapore Businesses Expand to Indonesia

The Jakarta branch of the Singapore Enterprise Center, also known as SEC@Jakarta, earlier this week hosted its first business networking event at the real estate company Keppel Land’s Kloud co-office, which is located at the International Financial Center building in Jakarta. (Photo Courtesy of Keppel Land)

Jakarta. The Jakarta branch of the Singapore Enterprise Center, also known as SEC@Jakarta, earlier this week hosted its first business networking event at the real estate company Keppel Land's Kloud co-office, which is located at the International Financial Center building in Jakarta.

This networking event was in conjunction with Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong's visit to Indonesia. Gan was hosted by Singapore Business Federation chairman Lim Ming Yan and Singaporean Ambassador to Indonesia at a networking session at SEC@Jakarta. The event also saw participation from Singapore and Indonesia business representatives.

Discussions revolved around new opportunities for Singapore businesses in close neighbor Indonesia. Since 2021, Keppel Land has partnered with SBF in the latter's GlobalConnect@SBF initiative. Under this strategic partnership, Keppel Land offers a flexible workspace to support Singaporean businesses' international growth.

As their presence in this market grows, Singapore businesses who are members of the SBF can benefit from the services at the Kloud co-offices in key business districts in Southeast Asia.

According to Keppel Land, Kloud is a new generation serviced co-office that leverages technology and caters to companies looking for flexible solutions. Kloud now has 1,600 desks spread in 115,00-square feet rooms in 4 markets: Jakarta, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, and Yangon.

Kloud services include hot desks, office spaces, meeting rooms, and lounges. Kloud also offers administrative assistance. Keppel Land said that the company would introduce different sizes of office suites and would also customize solutions to help companies scale up according to their business needs.

Through Keppel Land's partnership with SBF, Singaporean businesses can also take advantage of the consulting services and services provided by SBF's co-office-based market advisors.

According to Allen Tan, the president of Keppel Land Indonesia, as the world embraces a hybrid work model, tenants usually look for a more flexible lease period and adjustable space.

"Keppel Land, as the owner and operator of Kloud, offers a flexible workspace solution and a conventional office space," Allen said in a recent press statement.

Allen added that Keppel would continue to facilitate companies expansion overseas with its network of flexible workspace solutions.

Keppel Group has operated in Indonesia for more than three decades. Keppel Land first entered the Indonesian market in 1989. Over the years, Keppel Land has expanded its footprint with residential, office, urban, and hotel developments, contributing to the country's sustainable urbanization.