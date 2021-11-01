Kids, It’s Play Time: Remarkable Benefits of Play-based Learning for Your Young Ones

Jakarta. “Play time!”

What is the first thought that comes to mind when you hear those words?

Parents might frown whenever their kids scream for more play time, but did you know that imaginative play is one of the best ways to grow your child’s brain? In fact, research has shown that play-based learning is the most effective type of learning during early childhood development.

From ‘Building Towers’ to ‘Role-Play’

Play-based learning is an early childhood education approach where children are actively involved in their own learning. This method stimulates our youngest learners’ innate curiosity and provides a natural training ground to respond to their surroundings.

Children’s method of play will develop as they grow according to their preferences, abilities, and skills. Some of them may have the tendency for constructive play—like building blocks—that focuses on developing spatial sensitivity and motor skills. Others may prefer imaginative play, for example, a simple drama with role-play, that will help develop their creative-thinking skills.

All in all, these types and methods of play in a play-based learning program encourage children to be active, productive, and engaged in their lessons and the skills being taught.

The Untold Benefits

If you haven’t been fully convinced of play-based learning, let’s take a look at its many benefits:

Inviting active, sensory participation. Play involves the child’s senses through the acts of seeing, listening, touching, and smelling. This form of hands-on experience is effective in helping them learn and understand better. Enhancing social skills. Playing exposes children to numerous social setting that can equip them for real situations they may experience later in life. Practicing communication. By playing with their friends, children learn to share, cooperate, express emotions, and resolve problems and conflicts. This is not only an opportunity to learn how to express themselves in correct and appropriate ways, but also allows them to develop true friendships. Increasing creativity and encouraging imagination. Inciting curiosity and fostering enthusiasm so that children will become excited learners and critical thinkers. Improving behavior in class. Children burn energy during physical play which helps reduce stress and enhance concentration during times they are asked to sit and focus on a task. Developing physical skills and learning to be resilient.

The best of all is that children are learning while having fun! Parents can easily support their child's learning at home through various activities, like reading, solving puzzles, or playing in the great outdoors. Doing this kills two birds with one stone: you are both encouraging their learning and having fun and making childhood memories that will be cherished by our young ones forever.

Sekolah Pelita Harapan provides high-quality kindergarten programs with the best learning environment for your little ones by focusing on play-based learning. From sensory plays to fine and gross motor activities, Kindergarten classes at SPH cover a wide range of different types of play that promotes a well-balanced development in every area: cognitive, physical, socio-emotional, and spiritual.

Every developmental stage is important where our program has been carefully designed to bring out the best of your child at every level. Our holistic approach prepares children from the earliest age to be independent learners that will surely lay a solid foundation for their future learnings, and even beyond school years.

