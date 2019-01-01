Kinobi Inks MoUs with 51 Universities Across Asia

From left to right: Salamah Agung Ph.D (Head of Career Development Center at UIN Syarif Hidayatullah), Ken Basoeki (Head of Business Development at Kinobi Indonesia), Teddy Budiwan (President of ICCN & Head of Career Center at BINUS), Suryani Halim (Director of Networking at Ciputra University), Benjamin Wong (Co-founder & CEO at Kinobi Asia), Joshua Phua (Co-founder & CTO at Kinobi Asia), Hafiz Kasman (Co-founder & COO at Kinobi Asia) during a recent MoU signing. (Photo Courtesy of Kinobi)

Jakarta. Kinobi, a Singapore-based career preparation platform, recently announced that it has inked memorandum of understandings, or MoU, with 51 universities across Asia within just a month.

With the signing, Kinobi will support the respective universities' career centers with tools and analytics to engage students in career readiness and track student outcomes.

In Indonesia alone, Kinobi has signed with 23 universities to improve their students’ career preparation. Among others are top private universities Bina Nusantara University (Binus), Sampoerna University, and London School of Public Relations (LSPR), according to Kinobi's press release.

As well as the Indonesia Career Center Network (ICCN), which has over 200 member universities, such as Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB), Universitas Parahyangan (Unpar), Ciputra University and Universitas Islam Negeri (UIN) Syarif Hidayatullah.

Kinobi is looking to onboard them over the next 3 months.

"Indonesia is a focus for Kinobi because there is a strong push from the government as well as its largest family conglomerates to uplift education and career opportunities across the archipelago," Kinobi wrote in its press release.

The Kinobi platform is also in line with the Education and Culture Minister Nadiem Makarim's flagship program Kampus Merdeka ('Independent Campus'). It offers university students early employment opportunities which in turn aligns with the universities' 8 main performance indicators.

In Singapore, Kinobi has signed with the top private universities, such as Singapore Management University, Singapore Institute of Management, and PSB Academy.

In the Philippines, Kinobi has onboarded two big education groups - PHINMA Education (6 universities, such as Araullo University) and Ayala-Yuchengco Group’s iPeople (7 universities, such as National Teachers College, Mapua University, and University Nueva Caceres).

Partnered universities will gain access to career centers in more than seven countries to strengthen international relations with universities abroad. This will help pave way for exchange program opportunities.

The MoU also enables cross-learnings on how career centers can develop tracer studies and career preparation for their students. As well as access to Kinobi Z career management platform to co-build and support career centers' needs and missions according to the needs of these universities.

Kinobi attributes its expansion to Indonesia and other regions to the Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and its regional offices, as well as the Singapore Global Network (SGN) under the Economic Development Board of Singapore.

The company has also onboarded a new advisor to the CEO, Lim Loong Keng, who has extensive experience in doing business in China.