Kuncie and SBM ITB’s Mini MBA Program already Produces 112 Graduates

Jakarta. At least 112 participants have recently graduated from the Mini MBA program hosted by Kuncie — the online business course platform of state-owned telecommunications firm Telkomsel — and management school SBM ITB.

These graduates were participants of the first to third batches of the Mini MBA program.

According to a Kuncie press release, the graduates came from a wide range of sectors, among others, telecommunications, energy, consultancy, banking, the processing industry, media, tech start-ups, and infrastructure.

For thirteen weeks, Mini MBA participants took courses on high-performance leadership, digital transformation, corporate entrepreneurship and innovation, strategic management, quality management, marketing management, and customer focus. They learned about data analytics and financial management. SBM ITB lecturers and well-experienced practitioners were the instructors in these courses.

The Mini MBA Batch implemented various learning methods such as self-guided learning, online classes, and case studies. Participants also took part in an action learning project where they worked as a team for their final assignment. These assignments are expected to hone the participants’ leadership and business skills.

“By the end of Batch 1-3 Mini MBA program, we have shown that through the right curriculum and learning methods, professionals can overcome the challenges to continue pursuing higher education on their tight schedule,” Mario Nicolas, the chief executive officer at Kuncie, was quoted as saying in a recent press release.

“Hopefully, the knowledge can help them improve their performance and career, and grow their business,” Mario said.

The Mini MBA program aims to give a platform for business players to upgrade themselves using effective and interactive learning methods.

SBM ITB executive education director Donald C Lantu said that the Mini MBA “aims to give a platform for business players who wish to continue learning and upgrade themselves using an effective and interactive learning method. We have seen great enthusiasm among the Mini MBA participants since we launched this program.”

In addition to the certificate handover, the graduation ceremony also gave awards to the best graduates of each batch. Melvin Mumpuni, the founder and chief executive officer of online financial planner Finansialku.com, also attended as a guest lecturer.

Kuncie and SBM ITB first launched the program in July 2022. To date, the program has had five batches, of which, four are regular-class batches, and one is an in-house batch, totaling more than 300 students.

Mario said the Mini MBA would have new batches coming up to meet professional needs to improve their management and business skills. “Kuncie will also work with SBM ITB to launch other exciting learning programs in the near future,” he added.