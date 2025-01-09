éL Hotel Group Marks 12th Anniversary, Reflecting on Pandemic Challenges and Future Growth

Jakarta. Enggartiasto Lukita, owner of éL Hotel Group, marked the 12th anniversary of the group with a celebration themed "Tradition Meets Innovation" on Thursday, at éL Hotel Jakarta in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta. The event served as a platform for Enggartiasto to reflect on the hotel group's long journey, especially during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his speech, Enggartiasto, who is also the Executive Chairman of B-Universe Media Holdings, acknowledged that the 12-year journey had not been easy, particularly in navigating the pandemic's impact, which forced many industries, including hospitality, to fight for survival. "We all tried to endure and find ways to stay afloat," he shared.

Despite the hardships, Enggartiasto expressed gratitude for how the group not only survived but also contributed to creating job opportunities for the Indonesian community over the years. "We are grateful for the job opportunities we've provided, both directly and indirectly," he added.

He also thanked the group’s loyal customers and expressed his commitment to continually improving services. Enggartiasto encouraged the staff to focus on elevating service quality and the group’s competitiveness within the hospitality industry. "The key to success lies in hospitality, friendliness, and providing the best experience for guests," he emphasized.

Looking ahead, Enggartiasto expressed hopes for the continued growth of éL Hotel Group, with plans to expand its footprint by opening more hotels. He also stressed the significance of the hospitality sector in supporting Indonesia's tourism industry and boosting the country’s foreign exchange earnings. "We hope to continue growing because tourism and hospitality are part of our contribution to the country," he concluded.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: