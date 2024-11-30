LAKUEMAS Seeks to Be Indonesians’ Digital Gold Investment Partner

Jakarta. LAKUEMAS is seeking to help Indonesians safely invest in gold online.

LAKUEMAS is the gold investment platform subsidiary of the jewelry giant Central Mega Kencana. Amidst the growing trend of gold investment among Indonesians, the platform wants to show people that gold is not only a safe asset, but also gives long-term benefits.

“We want to make people more aware of digital gold investment. We want to convince Indonesians that making a digital gold investment is safe,” LAKUEMAS’ chief executive officer Edy Setiawan told a press briefing in Jakarta on Thursday.

Being part of CMK, LAKUEMAS boasts a vast network of jewelers that enable people to trade their digital gold for physical gold or jewelry, according to Edy.

CMK encompasses jewelry brands MONDIAL, Frank & co., and The Palace Jeweler.

LAKUEMAS head of product Tirta Sudira listed some of the advantages that the platform had compared to its rivals. LAKUEMAS being part of the CMK ecosystem enables users to pick one of the hundreds stores available if needed. LAKUEMAS has also already secured a license from the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti).

“We are registered and regulated. Every transaction is supported by the presence of an actual gold stored in a depository. … Last but not least is that we are one of the platforms that has the lowest spread. When we invest, of course, we would want to buy [gold] at a cheap price and sell it for a higher price,” Tirta said.

This year, LAKUEMAS has been focusing on promoting financial literacy -- particularly on digital gold investment – among youth and the general public. Throughout 2024, LAKUEMAS has also partnered with several brands to boost people’s financial literacy, according to the company’s brand manager Esther Napitupulu.

“We believe that the key to convincing people to understand the benefits of investing in digital gold is through literacy on the [digital gold] investment itself,” Esther said.

LAKUEMAS has 3 stores across the Greater Jakarta area, namely in Bekasi, Central Jakarta’s Cempaka Mas, and South Jakarta.

Click on this link to go to LAKUEMAS’ official website for more details on the platform. More information is also available at @ lakuemas on Instagram.

