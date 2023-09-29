Friday, September 29, 2023
Lakuemas Seeks to Be One-Stop Solution for Gold Investment

September 29, 2023 | 7:14 pm
(Photo Courtesy of Lakuemas)

Jakarta. Lakuemas says it is seeking to be a “one-stop solution” for digital gold.

Lakuemas is a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell gold via a website or mobile app. It also partners with offline jewelry retailers. According to a press release, Lakuemas is also one of the five only gold investment platforms in the country to have secured a license from the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti).

Aside from making purchases, other features that Lakuemas offers include withdrawal, deposit, and trade. Users can also transfer their gold to their colleagues and loved ones at ease simply by scanning a QR code. Lakuemas also ensures the security aspect of all transactions that are taking place on its platform. Lakuemas users can also convert their gold balance into physical gold and even gold jewelry.

“Lakuemas offers digital gold investments that allow its users to make digital gold transactions at ease and within a short period of time. So users can easily invest in gold for the long-term from their smartphones,” Lakuemas COO Geoffrey Aten was quoted as saying in a press statement.

“We do not only commit to providing speed and convenience but also security. We have teamed up with our trustworthy partners, … ranging from Bappebti, ICDX, and other state-acknowledged bodies,” Geoffrey said. 

The Lakuemas app has recorded around 1 million downloads and 600,000 members. Lakuemas has also partnered with jewelry retailers MONDIAL, Frank & co., and The Palace Jeweler across 105 locations. Lakuemas also has “gold ATMs” in Synthesis Tower Jakarta, Plaza Mandiri Jakarta, Summarecon Mall Serpong, Botani Square Bogor, and The Park Mall Kendari. It also takes part in various e-commerce promos.

#Special Updates
