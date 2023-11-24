Friday, November 24, 2023
Lakuemas Wins 2 Blibli Awards

November 24, 2023 | 5:44 pm
Jakarta. Gold trading platform Lakuemas recently won two awards at the 2023 Blibli Award.

Lakuemas won the best brand for the gold and jewelry category. It also took home the best brand ticket & voucher award. This is not the first time that Lakuemas received a Blibli Award. Last year, Lakuemas got an award for “Best Loyal Seller Category Gold Bar & Jewelry”.

"Lakuemas views Blibli as a marketplace to market our products. With Lakuemas's product quality and Blibli's intuitive market technology, we believe this will help people access gold investment or save gold digitally," Lakuemas COO Geoffrey Aten was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Lakuemas is a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell gold via a website or mobile app. It also partners with offline jewelry retailers. According to the press release, Lakuemas is also one of the five only gold investment platforms in the country to have secured a license from the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti).

Lakuemas comes with tons of features, including gold purchases, withdrawal, deposit, and trade as it seeks to be a one-stop solution for gold investment. Users can also transfer their gold to other users at ease simply by scanning a QR code. Making transactions on Lakuemas only takes seconds. Users can also convert the gold on the Lakuemas app to physical gold and gold jewelry.

The digital gold platform is part of the jewelry giant Central Mega Kencana (CMK). 

The Lakuemas app has amassed 1 million downloads, and today has 600,000 members. Lakuemas has partnered with renowned jewelry companies, namely MONDIAL, Frank & co., and The Palace Jeweler which has stores across 115 locations. Lakuemas is also actively taking part in e-commerce promos.

Lakuemas ATMs are now available in Synthesis Square Jakarta, Botani Square Bogor, and Summarecon Mall Serpong.

#Special Updates
