Lakupon Offers Secure, Fast Game Top-ups

Jakarta. Daily deal website Lakupon is offering secure and fast game top-ups, while also allowing gamers to save money when buying credits, according to a recent press release.

Gaming has become a popular pastime for many Indonesians. And for many gamers, time is money. Topping up game credits on Lakupon only takes a few clicks. Users can also top up their favorite games anywhere.

Lakupon has credits available for a plethora of games, starting from the highly popular titles to the niche series. Lakupon says it will continue to expand its database of games. Users can also save money thanks to the available discounts and bonuses on Lakupon.

“We are aware of how people are increasingly worried about cybersecurity. So Lakupon wants to make sure that our users can make transactions in a secure manner. Our state-of-the-art encryption technology protects your data and financial transactions, so you can top-up your games at ease,” a Lakupon press release reads.

Lakupon says that it offers tutorials on game top-ups and payment gateways. A customer support team is readily available.

Lakupon also promotes itself as a gaming community where gamers of different backgrounds gather. Users can drop their reviews and recommendations on the platform, thus enabling gamers to discuss the latest games.

Go to www.lakupon.com to find out more.

