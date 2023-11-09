Thursday, November 9, 2023
Legislator Says BNI to Maintain Strong Performance until Year-End

November 9, 2023 | 12:09 pm
Mukhamad Misbakhun, a member of the Commision XI at the House of Representatives. (Handout Photo)
Mukhamad Misbakhun, a member of the Commision XI at the House of Representatives. (Handout Photo)

Jakarta. Lawmaker Mukhamad Misbakhun has predicted that state-owned bank BNI’s strong performance could go on until the end of the year.

BNI recently reported a 15.1 percent increase in net profit, reaching Rp 15.75 trillion as of the third quarter of 2023. The bank attributed the strong bottom line performance to its credit expansion strategies to high-quality segments, such as private and state-owned blue chip corporates, consumer credit, and subsidiaries.

“As we approach the end of the year, BNI still has great prospects as its domestic credit growth remains high in line with economic activity, especially household consumption and investment under control. This increases the demand for further credit. The top 4 bans are truly solid, including BNI,” Misbakhun, a member of the Commission XI at the House of Representatives, said in a recent press statement.

From a stock standpoint, BBNI is predicted to be affected by positive sentiment from the stock split corporate action. The bank, known by its ticker symbol BBNI, saw its shares rise 60 points or around 1.24 percent to the level of Rp 4,880 last week.

"The prospects for the shares are still quite solid, as seen from the fundamentals which are quite strong in addition to the consistent profit growth.  For instance, low non-performing loans below 5 percent, as well as sufficient liquidity coverage ratio and net interest margin,” Misbakhun said.



 

