Linde to Supply High-Purity Industrial Gases to Freeport in $100m Investment

Jakarta. Linde Indonesia on Wednesday announced it has signed an agreement to supply high-purity industrial gases to mining company Freeport Indonesia.

Linde said it would invest over $100 million to build, own and operate an air separation unit (ASU) to supply oxygen and nitrogen to Freeport Indonesia’s new copper smelter and refinery in Manyar, Gresik, East Java, according to its press statement.

The new copper smelter, the largest copper processing site in the world, will process concentrates from PT Freeport Indonesia’s Grasberg mine, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits.

Linde’s new on-site facility is expected to start up in mid-2024 and will be one of the largest ASUs in Indonesia.

The new ASU will be a customized plant deploying Linde’s advanced technology which can deliver significantly improved energy efficiency. Linde’s oxygen is used in the smelting of copper concentrate, one of the first steps in the production process of copper cathodes.

Copper cathodes are used as the raw material for many industries, including the manufacture of wire, cable, and tubing.

“We are excited to support Freeport Indonesia as it expands its processing capacity in Indonesia,” said Vinayak Kembhavi, the president director for Linde Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam.

“Copper plays an important role in the electrification of transportation and industrial processes, and we look forward to working with Freeport on this world-leading project," Kembhavi said.

This project becomes Linde’s third major investment in support of the copper processing industry in Indonesia, following the recent announcement of oxygen capacity expansion at Gresik, East Java.

“Linde’s track record for the safe and reliable supply of industrial gases made it our partner of choice as we expand our operations,” Freeport Indonesia president director Tony Wenas said.