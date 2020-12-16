Luhut Meets Huawei's Guo Ping for Collaboration in G20 Summit Preparation

Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, right, meets Huawei’s Rotating Chairman Guo Ping in Shenzhen on Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Huawei)

Jakarta. Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has met Huawei’s Rotating Chairman Guo Ping in Shenzhen on Tuesday, to discuss potential initiatives in digital transformation in Indonesia as the country prepares to host the first G20 summit in a developing county next year.

According to Huawei's statement on Wednesday, Luhut and Guo Ping explored possibilities to develop digitalization, 5G, AI, and new energy.

“Indonesia is now gearing up to prepare strategic projects that involve new energy development and smart technology on the lead-up to hosting the G20 Summit in Bali next year," Luhut said in the statement.

"As we now move forward to promoting green development and smart future, we would like to invite Huawei to participate in these sectors. We understand that Huawei is very advanced in these areas,” he said.

Indonesia is planning to develop various strategic projects related to new energy and smart technology. To promote these sectors, the government has invited China's Huawei to participate in these projects.

In July 2018, Indonesia set its goal to become the world’s first net-zero greenhouse gas emission country by 2060, a decade faster than its previous estimate. In addition, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has also made it a top priority to drive digital economic growth and accelerate the high-tech industries in the country.

During his visit, Luhut toured the Huawei campuses in Dongguan and Shenzhen. Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikinand Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi accompanied him during the visit.

Luhut extended his appreciation to Huawei for their contributions in building Indonesia's digital infrastructure in the past 21 years.

Huawei's Guo Ping also thanked the government for providing support to Huawei in the past two decades.

“Indonesia is blessed with the potential to develop high-tech industries,” said Guo Ping.

“As part of Indonesia’s digital ecosystem, Huawei will focus on technology innovations and make every effort to assist Indonesia in building robust ICT infrastructure and successful digitalization by using digital advanced technologies such as 5G, AI cloud, and IoT. ”

Guo Ping added that “Besides enabling Indonesia’s digital transformation, Huawei will also contribute to the green transformation and new energy development by using digital technologies.”

According to Huawei, the evolution of intelligence and low-carbon technology will continue to gain momentum over the next couple of decades, and this will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Through its digital talent development program, Huawei aims to cultivate more than 100,000 digital talents in Indonesia in 5 years.

Aside from developing digital talent, Huawei has also supported Indonesia in mitigating the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. Through various technology solutions, such as establishing an emergency telecommunication network, Huawei helped in developing a healthcare system that can accommodate the needs of the COVID--19 patients.

Beyond health, Huawei also supported digital transformation through its cloud account donations, which allowed hundreds of universities to easily transform their learning experience.