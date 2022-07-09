Majamojo, Agate Team Up to Launch Memories

Majamojo and Agate team up to launch Memories, an interactive visual novel game platform. (Photo Courtesy of Majamojo)

Jakarta. Majamojo, a gaming joint venture created by Telkomsel and GoTo, recently announced that it had inked a partnership with Agate, one of the largest game developers in Indonesia, to oversee the launching of interactive visual novel game platform Memories in the Southeast Asia region.

The partnership signing took place in Remboelan Resto Pondok Indah, Jakarta.

Attending the event were Majamojo chief executive officer Jungwon Hahn, Agate chief executive officer Shieny Aprilia, and Indonesian Games Association (AGI) president Cipto Adiguna.

"Indonesia is a big market for games but we don't see enough local companies venture into game publishers or developers," Jungwon Hahn was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to Jungwon Hahn, foreign games dominate the market, and Majamojo seeks to accelerate the market growth by nurturing local talents.

"But the most important thing is to develop the digital environment in Indonesia quickly so that young talents are more eager to become programmers, artists, game experts, while at the same time they can actively contribute to the gaming industry," he added.

Majamojo aims to be a publisher that pushes the penetration of locally-made games and unlocks their highest potential, especially for mobile phone games.

The concrete step is to establish strategic cooperation with well-known local game developers to synergize to generate excitement for national game products and penetrate the gamer market in Southeast Asia.

"After actively building the Indonesian video game industry, we are now ready to reach higher goals," Shieny Aprilia said.

"With this collaboration, I think together with Majamojo we can release many of our favorite games to the world made by Indonesian talents," she said.

Majamojo’s decision to choose Agate as a partner is not without a good reason.

Agate is a game development company that has been in business since 2009 and has gone through many failures before finally being successful in producing more than 300 games. Not to mention, its commitment to continue to come up with new and innovative games, such as Memories.

Memories is an interactive visual novel game platform that offers lots of interesting stories for you to play with never-ending possibilities. Players can make choices about the storyline and the final story.

Majamojo to Expand and Dominate SEA's Gamer Market

As a joint venture established from Telkomsel via INDICO and GoTo through PT Application Multimedia Anak Bangsa (AMAB), Majamojo has a strategic role to contribute optimally to advancing the gaming industry in Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

This will be achieved by maximizing the synergy of the resources from the two companies as sponsors of Majamojo, which includes digital capabilities, technology assets, and an integrated business ecosystem.

This synergy is a great opportunity for Majamojo to grow as a leading game publisher in its own country and its products will be able to dominate the gamer market in Southeast Asia.

The ecosystem itself will include various services to make it easier for all Majamojo user bases to access the best game products made by local developers who are able to penetrate the Southeast Asian market, with special customization in language localization and price adjustments according to market needs in Indonesia.

Indonesia is the 4th most populous country in the world, and 79 percent of its population is categorized as gamers.

In 2021, the number of mobile gamers in Indonesia will be the highest at around 114 million mobile gamers, as well as leading the market in Southeast Asia in terms of revenue.

"Our aspiration is to improve the potential of local game creators so that Indonesia can become the host for the game industry in its own country," Jungwon Hahn said.

Majamojo, which was officially established on Jan. 11, 2022, is expected to strengthen the Indonesian game industry, as well as encourage and foster the development of more local digital talents to maximize the benefits comprehensively for more people in the country.