Masmindo Dwi Area and South Sulawesi Police Sign MoU to Strengthen Security

Jakarta. Gold miner PT Masmindo Dwi Area (MDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the South Sulawesi Regional Police to bolster security and law enforcement in its operational area, designated as a Vital National Object (PSN).

The MoU was signed by South Sulawesi Police Chief Yudhiawan and MDA President Director Trisakti Simorangkir. The event was witnessed by South Sulawesi Deputy Police Chief Brigadier General Nasri, Inspector Ai Afriandi, senior police officials, and PT Indika Energy Tbk. Corporate Services and External Relations Director Johanes Ispunarwan.

The agreement focuses on two main areas: enhanced coordination for security measures and integrated law enforcement to protect MDA’s assets, construction activities, production operations, and mineral distribution.

During the ceremony, Trisakti Simorangkir is confident the MoU would help create a more conducive environment for public security around MDA’s operations. “This collaboration will ensure stability and public order in our operational area, benefiting not only the company but also the local community and the investment climate in South Sulawesi,” he said.

Johanes Ispunarwan, representing Indika Energy as MDA’s parent company, praised the support from the Sulsel and local police units. “This partnership demonstrates synergy between law enforcement and businesses in ensuring the smooth realization of investments, as expected by the government, while maximizing benefits for the community and the nation,” he said.

He added that MDA's presence in South Sulawesi is not only about fulfilling its Contract of Work obligations but also about contributing to regional development and improving local welfare, particularly in Latimojong District, Luwu Regency.

Yudhiawan said he is committed to ensuring MDA’s operations as a Vital National Object proceed smoothly. He assured alignment between the interests of MDA, the government, and the local community, addressing reported issues in MDA's contract area through a win-win solution while adhering to applicable regulations. “Those who violate the rules or seek personal or group gain must face strict legal action,” he said.

The South Sulawesi police chief also stressed the importance of resolving issues directly with concerned parties, avoiding unnecessary involvement from unrelated individuals. “It’s better to meet, discuss, and ensure only relevant parties are involved. Let’s avoid external interference that could cause harm,” he warned.

Yudhiawan welcomed the partnership with MDA, highlighting its potential contribution to Indonesia’s economic growth. “If MDA’s production operations run smoothly, the state will benefit from taxes generated by the mining activities. This will positively impact the nation’s economic development,” he concluded.

