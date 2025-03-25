Masmindo Dwi Area Supports Disaster Mitigation Research in Luwu

Luwu. PT Masmindo Dwi Area (MDA) is collaborating with Hasanuddin University (Unhas) to strengthen disaster mitigation efforts in Luwu Regency through a comprehensive research initiative.

The study, which examines key disaster risks such as extreme rainfall and land-use changes, aims to provide science-based strategies for local authorities to enhance preparedness and policy-making.

The research, conducted in partnership with Unhas’ Disaster Study Team, involves experts from multiple disciplines, including geological disaster engineering, civil infrastructure, forestry conservation, public policy, and disaster management. Their findings highlight Luwu’s vulnerability to natural disasters, particularly floods and landslides, which have intensified due to shifting climate patterns and uncontrolled land development.

One key factor identified is the increasing frequency of extreme rainfall events, with a 50-year return period. While these events are statistically rare, they pose significant risks when they occur. Additionally, deforestation and unregulated land-use changes have further weakened environmental resilience, exacerbating the impact of heavy rains on local communities.

MDA’s support for the research reflects its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development in disaster-prone areas. The findings are expected to serve as a foundation for improved disaster mitigation policies, including adaptive spatial planning, infrastructure enhancements, and community education programs.

"As a company operating in a disaster-prone area, we recognize the importance of collaboration in building a robust mitigation system,” said Trisakti Simorangkir, President Director of PT Masmindo Dwi Area. “This partnership between the private sector, academia, and government demonstrates the crucial role of science-based approaches in creating effective, resilient, and sustainable disaster management strategies.”

Local authorities are expected to use the study's recommendations to enhance disaster preparedness measures and integrate scientific research into policy-making. The initiative underscores the importance of cross-sectoral cooperation in safeguarding communities against future disasters

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: