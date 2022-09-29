Maybank Indonesia Appoints New Information Technology Director

Maybank Indonesia finance director Thilagavathy Nadason, Maybank Indonesia president director Taswin Zakaria, Maybank Indonesia information technology director Bambang Andri Irawan at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in Jakarta on Sep. 28, 2022. (BeritaSatu Photo/Ruht Semiono)

Jakarta. Maybank Indonesia, the local unit of Malaysia's banking giant Maybank Group, recently appointed Bambang A Irawan as the bank's director for information technology.

Bambang's appointment as a director was approved at Maybank Indonesia's extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGMS), which took place in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Bambang officially becomes the director after the conclusion of the EGMS and approval by the Financial Services Authority (OJK). He will assume the position until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of shareholders in 2025.

"The appointment of Director for Information Technology is part of Maybank Indonesia's continued strategy to strengthen the bank's IT infrastructure and resilience, ensuring optimum services delivery to our customers in today's digital era," Maybank Indonesia president director Taswin Zakaria said in a press statement on Wednesday.

"With more than 21 years of work experience in Information Technology, Bambang A Irawan as the appointed member of the Board of Directors, will be able to support Maybank Indonesia's ongoing operations, particularly in technology and flow of information, in line with the bank's mission, 'Humanising Financial Services'," Taswin said.

