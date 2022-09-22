Maybank Marathon Prepares for 2023 Edition

Jakarta. Just weeks after wrapping up the Maybank Marathon 2022, Maybank on Thursday announced that it was gearing up for the 2023 edition of the international road race.

The bank made the announcement at the Maybank Marathon 2022 Appreciation Night at Hutan Kota by Plataran in Jakarta on Thursday.

According to Maybank president director Taswin Zakaria, the team is now making preparations to host the Maybank Marathon 2023. Taswin said that he hoped next year's race would be even more successful and livelier. And just like this year's edition, safety will remain a priority.

Maybank hosted the gala dinner as a token of appreciation for all sponsors, media partners, and the Indonesian Athletics Federation (PASI) who supported the Maybank Marathon 2022.

Close to 10,000 runners from home and abroad tested their mettle at the Maybank Marathon 2022 on Aug. 28. The marathon course started and ended at Bali Safari & Marine Park in Gianyar. Participants went up against each other in three categories, namely marathon (42.195 kilometers), half marathon (21.1 kilometers), and 10K.

Moroccan runner Hassan Toriss finished the race at 2:15:38, making him the Maybank Marathon 2022 champion. Winning the Women's Marathon Open was Ugandan runner Immaculate Chemutai who clocked in at 2:42:32.