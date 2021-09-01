Meikarta Central Park Welcomes Visitors with Strict Protocols

Jakarta. Meikarta Central Park —a 105-hectare green space in District 1 Meikarta, Cikarang— has now reopened for recreational and sports activities under strict health protocols.

The park requires all its visitors to check in using the government's Covid-19 tracing app PeduliLindungi.

"We will not allow entry for visitors who refuse to scan [the QR code] with the PeduliLindungi app, as well as kids under 12," Meikarta Central Park manager Tri Agus said in a statement over the weekend.

Visitors can scan the QR code at one of the fifteen spots already set up at the entrace gate. The park has also readied five handwashing and temperature-checking stations to keep Covid-19 at bay.

"We urge permitted visitors to maintain a safe distance at all times," Tri said.

Meikarta Central Park also opens at only 10 percent of its total capacity to avoid crowding.

According to Tri, Meikarta Central Park has always obeyed the existing regulations, particularly those related to Covid-19 prevention. The park already went for a test run since last Friday, but had to close its doors again over the weekend to ensure the health facilities and protocols.

"We are always in coordination with the local Covid-19 task force, the subdistrict police, and other competent bodies to ensure the public safety, comfort, and peace of mind," Tri said.