Merdeka Copper Gold Drives Sustainability with Water Management, Net Zero Goals, and Gender Equality Initiatives

Jakarta. Merdeka Copper Gold (IDX: MDKA), a national mining company engaged in the exploration, extraction, and production of gold, silver, copper, and other minerals, is committed to supporting environmental sustainability through its ongoing efforts to minimize and restore the environmental impact of its mining operations. With subsidiaries spread across three islands in Indonesia, Merdeka emphasizes the importance of reducing its environmental footprint while promoting social inclusion.

Additionally, Merdeka prioritizes several SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) related to environmental sustainability and gender equality. The initiatives undertaken not only reduce the environmental impact of mining operations but also support social inclusion through the empowerment of women in the mining industry.

In accordance with SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, Merdeka has implemented a comprehensive water management program that reduces water usage, treats waste, and utilizes rainwater. The company ensures that its mining activities do not disrupt the availability of clean water for surrounding communities. At the Tujuh Bukit Gold Mine in Banyuwangi, East Java, for example, a closed-loop water system has been introduced in ore processing to eliminate the need for river or groundwater. Rainwater catchment ponds have been built to supply operational needs, and advanced water treatment technologies ensure that wastewater is safe before being released into the environment. These efforts show that water management can be both effective and environmentally friendly, even in sectors with traditionally high water demands.

In its commitment to combating climate change and achieving SDG 13: Climate Action, Merdeka has developed a Net Zero Emission roadmap targeting 2050. This commitment aligns with the government's Net Zero Emission pledge. At the Tujuh Bukit Gold Mine, the company has already transitioned to 100% renewable energy, sourced from the Kamojang Geothermal Power Plant in West Java. Further steps to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions include using B35 bio-solar fuel for heavy equipment, exploring hydropower and solar power for several operations, and other emissions-reduction technologies.

“Merdeka actively supports the SDGs and contributes to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This is reflected in the implementation of climate change impact assessments and the development of roadmaps and their implementation to achieve net-zero commitments to reduce GHG emissions. To guide the governance, strategy, and reporting process on climate change, Merdeka follows the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidelines,” said Tom Malik, Head of Corporate Communications at MDKA.

Merdeka also supports SDG 15: Life on Land, with an active land rehabilitation program aimed at restoring mined areas. By mid-2024, the company had reforested 3,113.5 hectares of land, planted over 1 million tree seedlings, and restored more than 5,500 mangroves. These efforts not only restore ecosystems but also contribute to biodiversity preservation and serve as a model for responsible mining.

In promoting gender equality (SDG 5), Merdeka has implemented a women’s empowerment program, particularly in traditionally male-dominated technical and operational fields. By 2024, the company employed more than 800 women—about 11% of its total workforce—an increase of 2.5% from the previous year. Notably, all haul truck operators at the Wetar Copper Mine are women. Merdeka also provides equal employment opportunities for persons with disabilities, ensuring a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

"MDKA is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, as outlined in our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Policy," added Tom Malik.

Merdeka Copper Gold’s environmental, community, and gender equality initiatives reflect responsible mining practices while supporting key SDGs. By continuing to implement sustainable programs, Merdeka aims to contribute to a better future for local communities and the environment, demonstrating that the mining industry can play an integral role in achieving the SDGs.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: