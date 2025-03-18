Jakarta. B-Universe Media Holdings recently held the BTV Semesta Ramadan, a three-day event aimed to enrich the fasting month, at the At-Tin Great Mosque in Taman Mini Indonesia Indah.

Countless kids took part in the adhan or call to prayer competition. There was also a kids’ coloring competition to unleash their creativity. The event had the Quranic recitation. Visitors got to break their fast together in the evening. Marawis percussion ensemble and Muslim religious songs or nasyid also breathed life into the event. Visitors could also go shopping for their Ramadan needs at the bazaar.

Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Muhammad Syafi’i and religious teacher Encep Sehabudin were present, with the former praising BTV for its initiative to present a Ramadan special program.

Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Muhammad Syafi’i kicks off the BTV Semesta Ramadan in Jakarta on March 14, 2025. ( B Universe Photo/Yurike Metriani)

“It was a joy to see BTV making a program aimed to enrich our Ramadan. I hope this program can expand our religious knowledge and give us peace,” Syafi’i said when kicking off BTV Semesta Ramadan on Friday.

MilkLife Shares Ramadan Joy with 100 Orphans

MilkLife enlivens BTV Semesta Ramadan with 100 orphans at At-Tin Great Mosque in Taman Mini Indonesia Indah on March 14, 2025. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

BTV also partnered with the milk brand MilkLife for this event. On the first day, they held an iftar event that invited 100 orphans. By breaking their fast together, BTV and MilkLife wanted to spread happiness to the children in need. MilkLife also gave the children a goodie bag that included its milk products to give them extra nutrition during Ramadan. The children broke into a huge smile as soon as they received the goodie bags.

“Thank you MilkLife! The milk is very delicious,” Ahmad, one of the kids, said.

Another young recipient Aisyah also flashed a beaming smile when she got the goodie bag, saying “I wish MilkLife success, and hopefully they can continue to share with us.”

Lots of Fun Competitions

Enthusiasm soared high on the second and third day as many kids joined the call to prayer and coloring competition. There was also a storytelling session about the Islamic prophets.

Winners of the adhan competition at the BTV Semesta Ramadan on March 15, 2025. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

About 23 kids joined the adhan competition. The judges rated them based on their tone, accuracy, and breathing technique before picking three winners.

Children participate the coloring competition at BTV Semesta Ramadan with the theme MilkLife at At-Tin Mosque in Taman Mini Indonesia Indah on March 16, 2025. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

As many as 72 children enthusiastically took part in the coloring competition which had MilkLife as its theme. The competition became a space for the kids to express themselves through colors. The kids also got excited when all of them received prizes as a token of appreciation. Winners received a goodie bag consisting of MilkLife’s products and other exciting prizes.

Kids get goodie bags after joining the coloring competition at 2025 BTV Semesta Ramadan in Jakarta on March 16, 2025. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

MilkLife Offers Exciting Promos at Ramadan Bazaar

MilkLife offers special promos at BTV Semesta Ramadan's bazaar in Jakarta on March 14-16, 2025. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

People could also shop for MilkLife’s products at the bazaar.

MilkLife offers quality milk that is perfect for suhoor or iftar. For some people, milk can cause abdominal discomfort. However, MilkLife Lactose-Free can be a solution for those who are lactose intolerant, allowing them to enjoy milk’s benefits without having to worry about bloating or stomach pain.

The bazaar also showed off the new MilkLife Milkshake which comes in three flavors: Cookies and Cream; Strawberry Cheesecake; and Choco Macchiato. These flavors are delicious and refreshing. They can be the perfect beverage for you to break your fast.

MilkLife’s team leader Nikol said that the promos allowed people to purchase quality milk at a more affordable price.

“With our MilkLife Lactose-Free, we want people, particularly the lactose intolerant, to enjoy the nutrient-rich milk. We hope our promo can help more people consume milk without having to worry,” Nikol said.

The following are the MilkLife promo packages at BTV Semesta Ramadan:

Package 1 – Rp 25,000

2 pcs MilkLife Milkshake 200ml

2 pcs MilkLife UHT Chocolate 200ml

Free Container Box

Package 2 – Rp 20,000

2 pcs MilkLife UHT 200ml Lactose-Free

1 pc MilkLife UHT 200ml Chocolate

1 pc MilkLife UHT 200ml Strawberry

Free Bag Tag

MilkLife sets up a stand at BTV Semesta Ramadan's bazaar in Jakarta on March 14-16, 2025. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

MilkLife offered a wide range of quality products, tasty flavors, and special promos at BTV Semesta Ramadan -- making it the perfect moment to drink this delicious and healthy milk.

