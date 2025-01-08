Minister Airlangga Attends OECD Meeting amid Candidacy

June 4, 2025 | 3:48 pm
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto attends the OECD's ministerial council meeting in Paris on June 3, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto attends the OECD's ministerial council meeting in Paris on June 3, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)

Jakarta. Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto is currently in Paris to attend the ministerial council meeting for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The Costa Rica-led talks adopt the theme “Leading the Way Towards Resilient, Inclusive, and Sustainable Prosperity Through Rules-Based Trade, Investment and Innovation”. Airlangga also met with the OECD's Global Relations and Cooperation Directorate's advisor for Southeast Asia.

Indonesia is currently seeking to become a member of the OECD.

It was also during this trip that Airlangga submitted Indonesia's initial memorandum to OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann. This document marks a key milestone in Indonesia's accession process to the OECD.

The ministerial council talks emphasized addressing the world's current issues with a focus on building resilience, inclusiveness, and sustainability. The OECD pursues open markets and a rules-based trading system. It also encourages the use of the digital economy to drive growth for shared prosperity, as well as building sustainable and inclusive economic growth through innovative policies.

"This meeting is a platform for ministerial dialogue to discuss future steps. This platform is becoming increasingly important amidst the current global economic conditions, especially to restore certainty in trade and investment. This forum will be an opportunity for policymakers to have frank bilateral and multilateral discussions to address common problems, based on a rules-based system," Cormann was quoted as saying in the Indonesian government's press statement.

Cormann also announced the submission of Indonesia's initial memorandum. In this document, the Indonesian government has made a self-assessment of whether its policies have aligned with the OECD's standards. According to Cormann, the group currently has 8 candidate members, including Indonesia. Other countries that are also seeking a seat in the group include Argentina, Brazil, and Peru, among others.

"Indonesia's submission of initial memorandum will mark an important step in its accession process,” Cormann said.

Australian Trade Minister Don Farell, who was a vice chair at the meeting, also praised Indonesia for delivering its initial memorandum.

“We congratulate Indonesia on this important achievement,” Farrel was quoted as saying in the same press statement.

Indonesia Submits Key OECD Document, Inches Closer to Full Membership

