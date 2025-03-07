Minister Maman, B-Universe Partner to Boost MSME Exports

Jakarta. Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Minister Maman Abdurrahman met with representatives from B-Universe Media Holdings to discuss a media partnership aimed at promoting local MSME products in international markets. The initiative is expected to boost export activities in the sector.

“B-Universe’s international media platforms could play a key role in supporting MSME exports,” Maman told Beritasatu.com at the MSME Ministry office in South Jakarta on Friday.

He described partnering with B-Universe as a strategic move, given the media group’s extensive reach both domestically and internationally.

“We must collaborate with B-Universe. It’s one of the country’s major media corporations, and since they are open to this partnership, I wholeheartedly welcome it,” he said.

Maman also highlighted efforts by women-led associations to enter the export market, expressing hope that B-Universe could help accelerate these initiatives.

“Recently, we’ve engaged with several women’s associations and micro-sector communities focused on exports. We want to create more opportunities for media promotion. If there are high-quality products, we hope B-Universe, as a leading media company, can support them,” he added.

Additionally, he noted that B-Universe’s annual Investor Daily Summit could serve as a collaborative platform, providing MSMEs with greater exposure and opportunities for growth.

“B-Universe also organizes programs like the Investor Daily Summit, and they are offering space for MSMEs,” Maman concluded.

