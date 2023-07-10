Monday, July 10, 2023
MONDIAL Holds Dazzling Jewelry Festival for Bride-to-Bes

July 9, 2023 | 1:36 pm
(Photo Courtesy of MONDIAL)
(Photo Courtesy of MONDIAL)

Jakarta. Jeweler MONDIAL is hosting its flagship Dazzling Jewelry Festival or DJF again, this time focusing on its bridal collections.

This month’s edition of the DJF is taking place at the main atrium of the Pondok Indah Mall 3 (PIM) and will last until July 16. Couples can find all sorts of diamond and gold jewelry to tie the knot with  at the festival. MONDIAL also offers the bridal set loan worth a whopping Rp 1.5 billion (around $98,933). According to MONDIAL’s general manager Leslie Christian Saputra, this marks the first time for MONDIAL to host a bridal collection-focused jewelry exhibition.

“We are holding the DJF by MONDIAL for couples who wish for quality bridal jewelry with novel designs,” Leslie was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

There are also engagement rings for those who wish to propose to their loved ones. Some of the jewelry that people can find at DJF by MONDIAL includes the MEC Ultimate diamond jewelry, fancy shape diamond jewelry, the classing Brilliant Rose diamond ring, among others. MONDIAL’s Firemark diamond ring or the gold-nuanced Moira ring might also be “the one” for your big day.

DJF by MONDIAL offers special vouchers worth Rp 500,000 for purchases of fancy-shape ring engagement and wedding ring collections. Cashbacks are available for selected banks. Those who purchase a wedding ring at the festival will also get a diamond pendant with their initials.

Visit MONDIAL’s official website and follow MONDIAL’s Instagram account @mondial.

