Monday, November 20, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Mondial Precious Gradiore Offers Men’s Sapphire Rings

November 19, 2023 | 10:02 pm
SHARE
The Mondial Precious Gradiore is part of the Mondial Precious x Nicholas Saputra collection. (Photo Courtesy of Mondial)
The Mondial Precious Gradiore is part of the Mondial Precious x Nicholas Saputra collection. (Photo Courtesy of Mondial)

Jakarta. Jeweler Mondial recently teamed up with actor Nicholas Saputra to launch a diamond-precious stone jewelry collection that does not only cater to women but also men.

Men’s jewelry is something that is hard to find. This prompted the two to release the Mondial Precious x Nicholas Saputra collection. As the name suggests, the jewelry collection comes in 24 designs with precious stones such as rubies and sapphires. This includes the Mondial Precious Gradiore -- a collection of sapphire men’s rings. 

“Nicholas Saputra feels that there are not that many men's jewelry. That is why Mondial Precious offers a mini collection for men,” Leslie Christian Saputra, the general manager at Mondial, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The Mondial Precious x Nicholas Saputra embraces the simple geometry concept to capture the simple yet elegant shapes of triangles, squares, and circles. The Mondial Precious x Nicholas Saputra collection offers jewelry for everyday use to statement jewelry, according to Leslie.

Nicholas Saputra, the jeweler’s brand ambassador and the collection’s creative director, said: “Based on my personal experience, it is difficult to find a jewelry brand that offers ready-to-wear precious stone men’s jewelry. We have to order it by custom. I intend to break the boundary by launching the Mondial Precious Gradiore.”

“Even though it is designed as men’s jewelry, women can also wear the Gradiore collection if they like it. Why not? That’s what makes you different,” the actor said.

The Mondial Precious collection also has the Mondial Precious Lune. This includes a necklace laden with 32 round-cut F VVS diamonds. The necklace comes with a round-cut blue sapphire that combines with an 18k rose gold. The Precious Lune also has a chain bracelet that dazzles with 19 round-cut F VVS diamonds and sapphire stone in 18k rose gold.

Go to www.mondialjeweler.com to find out more about the Mondial Precious x Nicholas Saputra collection. Follow @mondial on Instagram.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Tiger Owner Becomes Suspect in Fatal Attack on Assistant
News 6 hours ago

Tiger Owner Becomes Suspect in Fatal Attack on Assistant

 The suspect faces charges of illegal possession of an endangered animal and negligence that resulted in the death of his domestic assistant.
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Opinion 7 hours ago

Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco

 We have been witnessing a great continental shift where the gravity of economic power moves significantly to Asia.
Mondial Precious Gradiore Offers Men’s Sapphire Rings
Special Updates 8 hours ago

Mondial Precious Gradiore Offers Men’s Sapphire Rings

 The Gradiore is part of a larger collection called the Mondial Precious.
Blitar Regent Emphasizes Teachers’ Vital Role in Building Competent Generation
Special Updates 10 hours ago

Blitar Regent Emphasizes Teachers’ Vital Role in Building Competent Generation

 She made these remarks during a ceremony commemorating the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian Teachers Association (PGRI).
SpaceX Rocket Ends in Explosion Again
Tech Nov 19, 2023 | 2:52 am

SpaceX Rocket Ends in Explosion Again

 SpaceX officials said it appears the ship’s self-destruct system blew it up over the Gulf of Mexico.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Man Fatally Mauled by Employer’s Pet Tiger
1
Man Fatally Mauled by Employer’s Pet Tiger
2
Jokowi Wraps Up US Trip with Key Milestones
3
Indonesia Will Always Call for Gaza Ceasefire Everywhere We Go: Jokowi
4
SpaceX Rocket Ends in Explosion Again
5
Indonesia Granted an Additional Quota of 20,000 Hajj Pilgrims
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED