More Pfizer Vaccines Arrive in Indonesia

Jakarta. Another shipment of the US-donated Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine recently landed in Indonesia, this time amounting to 1,140,750 doses in finished form.

The vaccines made their way to Indonesia through the global sharing scheme Covax Facility. The shipment is also part of the US government's pledge to provide an additional 4,644,900 doses to Indonesia via the dose-sharing mechanism, according to Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate.

Last week, the US sent 2,632,500 Pfizer doses to Indonesia — all delivered in two phases. The first 877,500 doses landed in Indonesia on September 16, whereas the remaining 1,755,000 doses arrived only a day later. Johnny said Indonesia would welcome another delivery of 871,650 doses on September 23.

"If we add them up with the 8,000,160 Moderna doses that had already arrived in Indonesia, the vaccines from the US dose-sharing mechanism will amount to 12,645,060 doses," Johnny said in his statement over the weekend.

And with the latest shipment, Indonesia thus far has secured about 257,350,400 Covid-19 vaccine doses.

According to Johnny, international cooperation —be it bilateral or multilateral— plays a significant role in the battle against Covid-19. Indonesia will also continue to fight for vaccine equity.

"Cooperation among countries is essential to prevent the emergence, growth, and the spread of a new variant," Johnny said.

Indonesia has fostered vaccine diplomacy with many countries to secure supplies for its population. A sufficient vaccine supply will help boost the country's vaccination drive. Johnny also called for public support to make the national vaccination program a success.

Johnny encouraged everyone to get vaccinated immediately. There is no need to be picky as all available vaccines have proven safe and efficacious.

"The government will continue to remind the public about the health protocols, considering the possibility of the entry of new coronavirus variants," Johnny said.