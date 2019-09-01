MRAT Chosen as Official Makeup and Hijab-Do Partner for Embracing JMFW

Mustika Ratu is chosen as the official makeup and hijab-do partner for Embracing Jakarta Muslim Fashion Week, or JMFW. (Photo Courtesy of MRAT)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s cosmetics giant Mustika Ratu —also known by its ticker code MRAT— will take part in the upcoming Embracing Jakarta Muslim Fashion Week 2021, or JMFW, as the event’s official makeup and hijab-do partner, the company announced on Wednesday.

The event will take place at the Aquatic Stadium at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Thursday.

“As the pioneer and producer of halal cosmetics, MRAT feels proud to become the official makeup and hijab-do partner for JMFW 2021. This is the largest Muslim fashion event in Indonesia, the future global Muslim fashion capital," MRAT director Kusuma Ida Anjani said.

This partnership is a testament to MRAT's commitment and consistency in supporting the fashion industry which is closely tied with the beauty industry, according to Kusuma.

"JMFW 2021 becomes a platform for us to affirm our identity as the makeup brand icon that supports the perfect beauty of Indonesian women," Kusuma said.

MRAT will glam up the JMFW models with the Gorgeous Glow line from the company's Beauty Queen series. The Gorgeous Glow series —encompassing primer, cushion, and highlighter— come in colors that suit various skin tones.

As its name suggests, Gorgeous Glow will give a flawless and glowing appearance.

MRAT has also readied its best makeup artists to get the models runway ready.

“All models, event committee, and invitees will also get to taste our ready-to-drink jamu, a [herbal drink] that is not only tasty and fresh, but can also boost stamina and health. There is also the Immune Booster series that can help bolster the body’s immune system and prevent viruses,” MRAT chief marketing officer Reza Dien Novita said.

MRAT and Puteri Indonesia Foundation will also get its pageant queens Puteri Indonesia as key opinion leaders (KOL) on social media to promoteJMFW.

Indonesia’s Muslim Fashion

Holding the Embracing JMFW event is the Trade Ministry and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), as an effort to support to ramp up fashion exports.

“We want to gather all stakeholders within one ecosystem, so Indonesia can have a better bargaining power in terms of export,” Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi said.

The State of Global Islamic Economic reported that Indonesia's consumption of Muslim fashion reached a whopping $21 billion with an average growth of 18.2 percent annually.

This makes Indonesia as the world’s fifth-largest Muslim fashion market, after Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.

“Embracing JMFW seeks to grow the country’s Muslim fashion industry. We hope it will become the country’s largest Muslim fashion event that can give a boost to Indonesia’s export value,” Anne Patricia Sutanto, the deputy chair of the National Muslim Fashion Promotion Committee, said.

The event seeks to demonstrate Indonesia's diversity in a modestwear. It also embraces various stakeholders starting from starting from the fashion institutes, cosmetics and textile associations, designers, in hopes to support the country's fashion industry from the upstream to the downstream.

"This includes the beauty industry which has supported Indonesia's Muslim fashion with a homegrown cosmetic that is safe and halal," Anne said.