MRAT Teams Up with Pos Indonesia to Expand Jejamu Booths

State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir stops by the Jejamu by Mustika Ratu booth at Pos Bloc opening ceremony on October 11, 2021. (Photo Courtesy of MRAT)

Jakarta. Jejamu booth —a kiosk selling Indonesian traditional herbal drinks produced by health company Mustika Ratu or MRAT— is now open at Pos Bloc in Pasar Baru, Sawah Besar, Central Jakarta.

The booth's expansion to the recently inaugurated Pos Bloc is part of MRAT's collaboration with the state-owned postal company Pos Indonesia. The historic Philatelic Building has now officially transformed into a creative space with MRAT’s healthy Jejamu drinks available to help quench visitors’ thirst.

Attending the opening ceremony of Pos Bloc and MRAT's Jejamu booth on Sunday was State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir.

Also present at the event were the Presidential Advisory Council member Putri Kus Wisnu Wardani, Pos Indonesia president director Faizal Rochmad Djoemadi.

And also, MRAT’s board of directors, namely Egidius Situmorang, Jodi Andrea Suryokusuma, Kusuma Ida Anjani. As well as 2020 Puteri Indonesia for Environment Ayusa Saraswati.

Minister Erick also stopped by the Jejamu booth and even tried out the lychee magnolie drink.

"This tastes incredibly delicious and fantastic," Erick said.

Pos Bloc and MRAT's Jejamu share the same vision of getting millennials interested in drinking jamu, according to Faizal.

"We are aware of how young people nowadays enjoy hanging out cool, historic, and entertaining places. This is why Pos Indonesia presents Pos Bloc as a space that portrays their interests," Faizal said.

MRAT director Kusuma Ida Anjani is also confident that Jejamu has a bright future ahead.

“This is based on our analysis on the people’s lifestyle, particularly the millennials, who are now becoming more health-conscious by using natural ingredients," Kusuma said.

The Jejamu kiosk's operational hours on weekdays starts from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On weekends, the kiosk opens much earlier at 7 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m.

"Visitors can enjoy jejamu by Mustika Ratu made by our very own seasoned jejamu barista," Kusuma added.

Jejamu comes in an array of flavors starting from golden tumeric, temulawak (Javanese ginger) latte, cocopandan, red ginger with lemongrass, turmeric, palm sugar coffee, and lychee magnolie.

In the future, Pos Indonesia along with MRAT will establish new Jejamu outlets along with the opening of other Pos Bloc hubs in major cities such as Bandung, Surabaya, Medan.