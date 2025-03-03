MUFFEST+ Celebrates A Decade of Making Indonesian Modest Fashion Go Global

Jakarta. It has been a decade since Indonesia's largest modest fashion event, the Muslim Fashion Festival or MUFFEST+, took place for the first time.

To celebrate its anniversary, the Indonesian Facian Chamber (IFC) in partnership with Gemalindo Kreasi Indonesia held the MUFFEST+ Road to MUFFEST+ Road to IN2MOTIONFEST 2025 on Feb. 20-23. The event took place at the Hall A of the Jakarta International Convention Center.

MUFFEST+ Road to IN2MOTIONFEST 2025 picked the theme "Connecting in Style". The theme aimed to celebrate friendship and solidarity through shared experiences in the Indonesian modest fashion industry.

The theme also illustrates a unique fusion of urban lifestyle and Indonesia's cultural diversity, creating a strong identity within the Muslim fashion community. It shows how rich Indonesian modest fashion is, ranging from streetwear, and urban and contemporary styles to syar'i while still embracing the sustainability concept. This puts Indonesia on track to be one of the world's modest fashion hubs. Throughout the years, MUFFEST+ has also been constantly using Indonesian traditional textiles.

“We hope that not only appearances are modest, but also culture, behavior, and responsibility to the earth. MUFFEST+ consistently promotes sustainable lifestyle trends linked with modest lifestyles. Therefore, we often guide Indonesian designers to advance the ecosystem in this modest fashion industry so that it remains sustainable,” IFC chair Lenny Agustin said.

According to Lisa Fitria, the project director for MUFFEST+ Road to IN2MOTIONFEST 2025, the first fashion show took place in 2016. The participants at the time were newly established brands and small-scale enterprises. These brands have now grown into medium-scale to large industries that not only dress Indonesians in stylish modest wear.

"But they are now medium and large industries that also help create jobs and contribute to the economy. They also bring positive impact to the well-being local communities," Lisa said.

MUFFEST+ Road to IN2MOTIONFEST 2025 has over 130 modest fashion brands and designers.

Gemalindo Kreasi Indonesia's chief executive officer said that the MUFFEST+ was timely as it took place just a month before Eid al-Fitr. People could find their Eid and Ramadan inspirations at the event.

"We are aiming to have 15,000 visitors and record in over Rp 10 billion [$606,575] in transactions, considering the current economic situation in Indonesia," Irvan Mahidin SAID.

The opening ceremony of MUFFEST+ Road to IN2MOTIONFEST 2025 presented works from IKRA Indonesia members, showcasing a variety of regional textiles from several Indonesian areas, such as Rose Ma Lina from Jakarta, Laili Imra from Riau, Lusi Damai from Bali, Silla Dawilah from Malang, Sogan Batik Rejodani from Yogyakarta, and guest designers Ayu Dyah Andari and Dian Pelangi. IKRA Indonesia is a program aimed at strengthening the modest fashion ecosystem by empowering businesses, products, and promotion.

Other IKRA Indonesia works featured at MUFFEST+ Road to IN2MOTIONFEST 2025 included BorNeo x Salwa Salsabilla from West Kalimantan, Sofie from D.I. Yogyakarta, Karina Rozy from Riau Islands, South Sulawesi x Tia Hidayat x Jullie Kaimuddin, Vonna Nunucolla from Lhokseumawe, Nikhol from Banten, as well as guest designers from KLAMBY and Restu Anggraini.

Beauty giant Wardah, which has been backing MUFFEST+ since its inception, returned again this year. The company launched the "Menangkan Langkah Kebaikan" ('Win the Good Steps') campaign which gave a runway experience aimed at celebrating women's journey in finding themselves. Wardah collaborated with local designers and brands, namely Nawasana, Kienka, Cottonink Studio, Muda, and Rasya Shakira.

Yuke Sri Rahayu, a deputy at the Creative Economy, addressed the event's closing ceremony. According to Yuke, Indonesia is one of the largest markets for Muslim products. The nationwide consumption of modest fashion stands at around $20 billion, with an average annual growth rate of 18.2 percent.

“However, we need to realize that if we don’t develop strategies for the Muslim fashion subsector, we will forever remain consumers or targets of foreign products. This enormous potential must be supported by synergy, collaboration, and innovation to ensure the creative economy becomes the new engine of national economic growth," Yuke said.

She added: "MUFFEST+ has become an important part of the development of Indonesia's modest fashion."

The closing ceremony highlighted works by SOFIE, Irna La Perle x Sausan, Wilsen Willim, REBORN29 x IKRA Lhokseumawe, FFF by FERRY x Central Sulawesi, kami., JENNA&KAIA, BRILIANTO, and Ivan Gunawan for Zeta Prive.

The event also had talk shows on modest fashion and halal lifestyle.

