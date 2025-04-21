Navigating Global Headwinds: PIS’s Playbook for Sustaining National Growth

Yovanda Noni
June 11, 2025 | 5:02 pm
Participants of the Market Outlook for Shipping pose for a photo during the Indonesia Maritime Week (IMW) in Jakarta on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (Photo courtesy of PIS)
Participants of the Market Outlook for Shipping pose for a photo during the Indonesia Maritime Week (IMW) in Jakarta on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (Photo courtesy of PIS)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government continues to seek solutions to navigate the turbulence of the global economy by boosting international trade. In line with this agenda, the country’s maritime logistics industry is expected to grow steadily and emerge as a key maritime hub in Asia.

Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), Anindya Bakrie, said the government is intensifying trade across various sectors with strategic partners such as China, the United States, the European Union, BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), and others. With this momentum, Anindya said he is optimistic about the shipping industry's prospects in the coming years.

“All of this demand will require a significant number of vessels,” Anindya said during a panel session on Market Outlook for Shipping at Indonesia Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 in Jakarta, on Wednesday, May 28.

The event, attended by top logistics industry leaders, explored challenges and opportunities facing the maritime sector amid global economic turmoil. Key factors such as geopolitical tensions, tariff policies, and climate crises continue to shape global supply chains.

In line with the government’s efforts to strengthen the national economy, Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) -- the sub-holding integrated marine logistics (SH-IML) of Pertamina -- is developing strategies to remain resilient in the face of global uncertainty.

Representing SH-IML at the IMW forum, I Ketut Laba, President Director of Pertamina Trans Kontinental (PTK), outlined the company’s outlook and initiatives.

He noted that Indonesia’s economic growth remains steady at around 5 percent, with domestic oil demand expected to rise by 4.5 percent, and oil shipping volumes growing approximately 5 percent. Despite this positive trend, vessel growth in Asia -- including Indonesian-flagged ships -- is lagging behind market demand, growing only about 2.5 percent per year. The shortage of reliable ships remains a critical issue to address.

“Our strategy at Pertamina is to strengthen our fleet and lower the average age of our vessels. This expansion is aimed at meeting rising domestic needs and seizing opportunities in the international market by offering a reliable, regulation-compliant fleet,” said I Ketut Laba.

However, maintaining sufficient fleet availability comes with challenges, particularly the aging condition of vessels.

Angad Banga, COO of Caravel Group and Chairman of The Hong Kong Shipowners Association Ltd., pointed out that aging fleets must be renewed to meet the needs of export trade, domestic logistics, and fuel transport, all of which are subject to specific standards.

PIS, which oversees PTK as its Integrated Marine Logistics Sub-Holding, currently manages more than 700 vessels, including 106 owned ships crewed by roughly 10,000 skilled seafarers. PTK contributes 402 vessels to the total fleet.

To modernize its fleet, PIS has added 11 new tankers in 2024, including four Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), equipped with advanced and eco-friendly technologies. With the latest additions, PIS now operates seven VLGCs with an average age of just 3.42 years.

“In addition to fleet maintenance, we are committed to upgrading our technology and ensuring environmental sustainability. This enables us to meet domestic demand and fully tap into international shipping opportunities,” I Ketut Laba concluded.

