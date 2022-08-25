New Digital Investment App Nanovest Officially Launched

Jakarta. Indonesia-based company Tumbuh Bersama Nano on Thursday officially launched its digital investment app Nanovest, while also adding new features to the platform.

“With Nanovest, we would like to be a platform that makes it easier for Indonesian people to invest,” Billy Suryajaya, the chief operating officer at Nanovest, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Advertisement

Nanovest enables users to buy/sell more than 2,000 digital assets starting at just Rp 5,000 (or about $0.34).

Billy added, “Nanovest is perfect for beginner investors. Starting with just Rp 5,000, users can already invest in a wide range of assets.”

According to Billy, it is quick to sign up on Nanovest with the know-your-customer (KYC) taking less than a minute.

Other benefits include instant withdrawal and P2P transfer which makes it easier to transfer and receive funds from fellow Nanovest app users. There is also the NBT staking feature, which allows NBT (nanobyte token) owners to lock a certain amount of their NBT in the long term for more NBTs.

Users can also join Nanolympic, a trading competition with a Rp 5 billion prize pool, by inviting new investors to Nanovest.

Futures Exchange Supervisory Board (Bappebti) reported Indonesia had about 15.1 million crypto-asset users as of June 2022.

“This is only less than 6 percent of Indonesia’s population which has exceeded 275 million. We believe there is a huge potential for growth,” Billy said.

During the grand launching, Nanovest unveiled new features, among others, avatar creation. With Nano+, NBT users can also get special benefits and added value by staking.

Nanovest also hosted the NanoRace competition with a total prize pool of more than Rp 20 billion. To date, the Nanovest app has amassed 2.5 million users. The app is available for download on Google Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS).

Nanovest has more than 33,400 followers on Instagram and 11,800 on Twitter. Nanovest has also amassed 17,700 Tiktok followers and more than 30,000 members on Telegram.