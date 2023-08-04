New Recruitment Policy Boosts Job Fulfillment Rate at Religious Affairs Ministry to 77.27%

Jakarta. The recent reformulation of the recruitment policy for contract-based government workers (PPPK) has led to a significant increase in the fulfillment rate of job vacancies at the Religious Affairs Ministry, reaching an impressive 77.27%, according to Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas on Friday.

Minister Anas said that last year, the Religious Affairs Ministry offered a total of 49,549 PPPK positions, of which only 29,069 were filled, resulting in a job fulfillment rate of 58.67%. However, following the implementation of the reformulated policy, the number of occupied vacancies rose to 38,287, achieving a much higher fulfillment rate of 77.27%.

“The reformulation of the recruitment policy for PPPK reflects the government’s recognition and appreciation for the dedication of former part-time category 2 workers and non-civil servant employees who have continued to demonstrate their commitment, particularly at the Religious Affairs Ministry,” Minister Anas said during a joint press conference with Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas at the latter’s office in Jakarta.

Minister Anas highlighted that the 49,549 PPPK vacancies offered by the Religious Affairs Ministry constituted nearly 9 percent of the national total, which currently stands at 567,938 vacancies.

Although there is still room for further improvement within the new recruitment system, Minister Anas expressed optimism that it will significantly address critical staffing needs at the Religious Affairs Ministry. These needs include educators for subjects such as Quran and Hadits, Islamic history, Bible teachings, and Buddha teachings. The ministry also needs to recruit marriage officiants.

The reformulated policy was designed with careful consideration to ensure that newly recruited workers possess the necessary qualifications. It introduces a competency score threshold that applicants must surpass to be considered eligible for employment.

“Once a vacancy is filled, the appointed worker cannot be replaced by an applicant with a lower score,” Anas explained.

These vacancies are primarily open to former part-time category 2 workers and non-civil servant employees, acknowledging their valuable contributions to state agencies. The new policy formulation is based on inputs from various stakeholders and takes into account the dedication displayed by these individuals.

This reformulation of the PPPK recruitment policy is grounded in Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms Minister’s Regulation number 571/2023 on the Optimization of Functional and Technical Job Fulfillment for PPPK.

In a recent development, the Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms Ministry has approved a total of 4,125 new vacancies at the Religious Affairs Ministry. These positions encompass 4,057 PPPK vacancies and 68 civil servant vacancies.

The newly approved vacancies are distributed across various roles, including 2,296 teaching positions, 224 medical roles, 68 lecturers, and 1,469 engineering positions.

This allocation aligns with the expected number of retirees within the Religious Affairs Ministry for the current year.

“To fill the vacated positions, it’s essential to accurately identify recruitment needs in accordance with educational requirements and job qualifications. This ensures that we effectively address issues pertaining to former part-time category 2 workers and non-civil servant employees,” Anas said.

Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas expressed his gratitude towards Minister Anas and his team for their efforts. He noted that the reformulated recruitment policy offers an equitable solution and government recognition for individuals who have made valuable contributions to the Religious Affairs Ministry.

Yaqut further highlighted that the policy has significantly boosted the fulfillment rate of job vacancies within his ministry.

"From a technical standpoint, any reformulation policy must undergo validation before being announced to the public. The Religious Affairs Ministry will certainly adhere to this requirement as stipulated by the ministerial regulation,” Yaqut assured.

