Nucleus Farma Receives Patents for Pharmaceutical Raw Materials & Health Supplements

Jakarta. PT Natura Nuswantara Nirmala (Nucleus Farma) obtained patents for two inventions, which had previously been registered with the Directorate General of Intellectual Property of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

One of the patents is the process of making sea cucumber hydrolyzate (Sticophus variegatus) as a raw material for pharmaceutical preparations with the number P00201907575.



"We are very happy and proud of the release of these two patents in early 2022. This is a gift for us and the Indonesian people in general who are consumers of Nucleus Farma quality products," said CEO Supahabu, an affiliate and licensee of the Nucleus Farma group, Samuel Wirjawan in a written statement on Friday (11/2/2022).



Samuel said that this invention is also the first in the world and has been awarded by the Indonesian World Achievement Institute (“Leprid”) two years ago.

The active substance of the hydrolyzate is a natural drug development using the mechanistic of action (“MOA”) and drug delivery mechanism. Thus, these substances can produce drugs that are more effective and on target in the treatment of joints and the treatment of osteoporosis and atherosclerosis.



Samuel further said that the second patent is a health supplement containing snakehead fish extract (Channa striata), temulawak extract (Curcuma xanthorrhiza), and Moringa extract (Moringa oleifera) in ready-to-drink liquid form with the number P00201908169. This content is found in a product that is well known and accepted by the public, namely Onoiwa MX.



Samuel said, this product has received many awards in 2021 and is supported by research and development carried out by researchers who are experts in their fields.

The efficacy of Onoiwa MX has also been carried out by observing clinical trials of Covid-19 patients with moderate cases and proven to be adjuvant therapy, and published in an international journal, the European Journal of Molecular and Clinical Medicine.



The researchers in the development of these products are Prof. Dr. apt. Syamsudin, M. Biomed, who is Professor of Pharmacology of Natural Materials from the Faculty of Pharmacy, Pancasila University and dr. Lusi Nursilawati Syamsi, Sp.P is a practicing pulmonary specialist.



Lusi explained that she and Prof. Syamsudin continued his research by measuring the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant potential in Onoiwa MX, which can act as adjuvant therapy to increase the effectiveness of standard Covid-19 treatments. The results of this research have been published in an international journal, Teikyo Medical Journal Volume 44 Issue 4 in August 2021.



In their study, Lusi explained that the combination of administering Channa striata, Curcuma xanthorrhiza, and Moringa oleifera to Onoiwa MX could complement Covid-19 treatment as adjuvant therapy, especially for patients with mild and moderate pneumonia.



"This research uses natural resources and conducts research and technology bases in an effort to find drugs with very minimal side effects. LD50 and LC50 levels are very safe so they can be consumed routinely and daily. My patients, who are moderately diagnosed with Covid-19, are helped by this routine treatment," said Lusi, who is also the head of the Covid-19 task force at Sentra Medika Cisalak Hospital.



Meanwhile, CEO of Nucleus Farma Edward Basilianus added, Onoiwa MX uses local natural ingredients native to Indonesia. The products have also been exported to America, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and several other countries.



"Nucleus Farma always pays attention to public health needs and collaborates with university research teams and other research institutions to always develop innovations in the Indonesia Natural Medicine field (“Inamed’). This collaboration implements the triple helix, namely three important components are involved, namely, academics, government, and business people," concluded Edward.