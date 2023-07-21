Nusantara Leaders Honored, Aim for Investmet, Equitable Development

Indonesia's ambitious plan to establish a new capital city has been making waves not only for its audacious scope but also for the remarkable individuals leading the charge.

Bambang Susantono, the head of the Nusantara Authority, was honored with a prestigious certificate from the Indonesian World Record Museum (MURI) on July 13, 2023. This recognition symbolizes his historic role as the first-ever head of the authority tasked with shaping the future of Indonesia's new capital.

The government also works hard to spark interest among foreign investors. One individual who has played a pivotal role in securing these foreign investments is Rusmin Lawin, the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) Asia Pacific Region president and Real Estate Indonesia (REI) deputy chairperson.

Rusmin also serves as a member of Indonesia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) task force for new capital development.

Rusmin traveled to 32 countries during the pandemic, searching for potential investors and showcasing Indonesia's promising future. It was a feat that MURI also recognized.

In his discussions with the Globe, Rusmin emphasized that his efforts reflect strong support from the business community, all united behind President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's vision to develop the new capital, Nusantara.

The project serves as a beacon for promoting equitable development across Indonesia, ensuring prosperity and opportunities are spread more evenly across the nation.

"I hope this message reaches President. IKN program must continue as it is excellent for the equitable development of our nation's future," Rusmin said.

"At the very least, President Jokowi has laid a solid and proper foundation for a more balanced economic development. Currently, it's not fair. Java and Sumatra account for 80 percent, while the eastern parts, including Kalimantan, Sulawesi, and Papua, only contribute 20 percent; this is not equitable," he said.

Beyond economic considerations, capital relocation also aims to address regional disparities. With the establishment of an international-level regional economic center, the new capital city will foster closer ties with neighboring regions such as Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei, and the Philippines.

This strategic collaboration is poised to ignite a new phase of economic growth, positioning Indonesia as a trailblazer in the global economic landscape.

"Secondly, creating an international-level regional economic center where our neighbors such as Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei, and the Philippines will be part of it. This will lead to a new economic growth phase, where we can become pioneers through IKN," Rusmin said.

Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan expressed Turkiye’s interest in Indonesia's new capital development when he visited the Southeast Asian country earlier this month. Last month, Jokowi also visited Singapore and Malaysia for a regional conference in which he promoted the new capital development.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: