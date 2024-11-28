OECD Membership to Help Indonesia Unlock Golden Era: Secretary-General

Jakarta. Indonesia's membership in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will help the country unlock a golden era by its centenary in 2045, according to the group's secretary-general Mathias Cormann.

Cormann is currently in Jakarta for a series of talks with Indonesia's government officials as Jakarta seeks to be a full-fledged member in the OECD. Indonesia hopes that the reforms that it makes during the membership process can make the country a high-income economy by 2045 -- a vision dubbed "Golden Indonesia 2045".

During a meeting with Chief Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto on Wednesday, Cormann said that the accession process would benefit both Indonesia and the OECD. The group is set to learn many things in new sectors, including the digital economy as Indonesia pioneers the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement. He also said he hoped the membership process could help pave the way for Golden Indonesia 2045.

"I believe we can all work together to make Indonesia be even better. The accession process encompasses all spectrums of economic, social, and environmental policies. The process focuses on identifying the best practices, global best practices," Cormann was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to the press release, Indonesia is in the process of independently assessing policies, regulations, and national standards compared to OECD instruments, which they will later submit in an initial memorandum document. During the meeting, Airlangga also thanked the OECD for launching its report on Indonesia's economy. The minister said he would report the results to President Prabowo Subianto.

"Of course, hopefully, some points [in their report] are in line with the government's plans, including the road maps on green energy, food, and energy security, including the free nutritious meal program which is also a priority," Airlangga said, while adding that Indonesia would make reforms to adjust to OECD standards.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: