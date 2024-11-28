OECD Membership to Help Indonesia Unlock Golden Era: Secretary-General

The Jakarta Globe
November 28, 2024 | 9:17 am
SHARE
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto meets OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann in Jakata on Nov. 27, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto meets OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann in Jakata on Nov. 27, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)

Jakarta. Indonesia's membership in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will help the country unlock a golden era by its centenary in 2045, according to the group's secretary-general Mathias Cormann.

Cormann is currently in Jakarta for a series of talks with Indonesia's government officials as Jakarta seeks to be a full-fledged member in the OECD. Indonesia hopes that the reforms that it makes during the membership process can make the country a high-income economy by 2045 -- a vision dubbed "Golden Indonesia 2045".

During a meeting with Chief Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto on Wednesday, Cormann said that the accession process would benefit both Indonesia and the OECD. The group is set to learn many things in new sectors, including the digital economy as Indonesia pioneers the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement. He also said he hoped the membership process could help pave the way for Golden Indonesia 2045.

"I believe we can all work together to make Indonesia be even better. The accession process encompasses all spectrums of economic, social, and environmental policies. The process focuses on identifying the best practices, global best practices," Cormann was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to the press release, Indonesia is in the process of independently assessing policies, regulations, and national standards compared to OECD instruments, which they will later submit in an initial memorandum document. During the meeting, Airlangga also thanked the OECD for launching its report on Indonesia's economy. The minister said he would report the results to President Prabowo Subianto.

"Of course, hopefully, some points [in their report] are in line with the government's plans, including the road maps on green energy,  food, and energy security, including the free nutritious meal program which is also a priority," Airlangga said, while adding that Indonesia would make reforms to adjust to OECD standards.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Housing Minister Offers $500,000 Out of His Own Pocket to Find Fugitive Harun Masiku
News 27 minutes ago

Housing Minister Offers $500,000 Out of His Own Pocket to Find Fugitive Harun Masiku

 Maruarar "Ara" Sirait has promised a reward of Rp 8 billion ($500,000) for information leading to the capture of Harun Masiku.
VAT Hike Likely Delayed, Electricity Subsidies to Cushion the Impact, Says Luhut
Business 2 hours ago

VAT Hike Likely Delayed, Electricity Subsidies to Cushion the Impact, Says Luhut

 Luhut said that the government is considering using social assistance funds to provide electricity subsidies as a way to offset the VAT hike
Pramono-Rano Declare Victory in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
News 3 hours ago

Pramono-Rano Declare Victory in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election

 The Pramono Anung-Rano Karno (Pramono-Rano) gubernatorial ticket has declared victory in the 2024 Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
KPU to Announce Winning Governors on Dec. 15
News 3 hours ago

KPU to Announce Winning Governors on Dec. 15

 Indonesians across the archipelago have recently voted for the next governors, regents, and mayors.
Indonesia Can Benefit from US-China Trade War Amid Trump's Tariff Threats
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Can Benefit from US-China Trade War Amid Trump's Tariff Threats

 Donald Trump has announced plans to increase the tariffs by an additional 10 percent on Chinese goods coming to the US.
News Index

Most Popular

US Invests $67 Billion in Indonesia, But Local Content Rules Remain A Challenge
1
US Invests $67 Billion in Indonesia, But Local Content Rules Remain A Challenge
2
Quick Count Results Show Early Leaders in 2024 Regional Elections
3
Unilever Indonesia Signs $440 Million Deal to Sell Ice Cream Business to Magnum Ice Cream
4
Court Orders Pop Singers Rizky Febian and Mahalini to Re-do Their Marriage
5
Pramono on Course to Win Jakarta Governorship
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED