Paramount Land Wins Asia's Best Township Developer Award

Jakarta. Property company Paramount Land recently won an award as the best township developer in Asia.

The company won the award at the recent 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Awards in Thailand.

This marked the 19th year for PropertyGuru Asia Awards to take place. The awarding ceremony recognized the best developers in Asia.

Paramount Land's President Director M Nawawi attributed the award to the company's hardwork and commitment.

"This proves our hardwork. The award will also motivate us to provide property products that are of high quality, innovative, and leading. We hope that it will contribute to the global economic growth, including in Indonesia," Nawawi was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Paramount Land has already won 10 categories at the 2024 PropertyGuru Indonesia Property Awards.

These categories were Best Township Developer, Best Township Masterplan Design for Paramount Petals, Best Wellness Residential Development, and Best Smart Home Development for Matera Residences.

Its Hampton Square & Hampton Avenue also won the Best Lifestyle Retail Architectural Design.

Paramount Land's Pasadena Grand Residences also took home the Best Housing Landscape Design award.

The company also won a series of awards. Its Matera Residences project won the Luxury Housing Architectural Design and Eco-Friendly Housing Development awards.

Paramount Petals also secured the award for the township development in Greater Jakarta category. Last but not least, Menteng Grand received an award for the high-end housing development in Greater Jakarta area.

According to Nawawi, the Paramount Gading Serpong project is an example of a residential and commercial area that the company has developed with thorough and integrated planning.

Another flagship project is Paramount Petals which lies in the western part of Jakarta, precisely on the side of the Jakarta-Merak tollway in Banten. This project boasts integrated facilities.

"We embrace sustainable development by combining good urban planning, beauty, green open spaces and other aspects to create a comfortable social environment and a better area for housing, business, and lifestyle," Nawawi said.

