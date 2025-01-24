Pegadaian Announces Third Batch of ‘Badai Emas’ Winners

Jakarta. Pawnshop Pegadaian recently announced the winners of its "Badai Emas" campaign for the third batch of 2024.

The Badai Emas campaign started on Oct. 1 and lasted until the end of 2024. Pegadaian held the draw in its headquarters in Jakarta on Thursday. The company also involved the Social Affairs Ministry, the local social affairs department, and a notary in each stage.

The third batch had 622,294 customers based on their information file with a total of 65,768,405 prize coupons. Badai Emas is offering the following prizes: 100 Gold Savings of 1.23 grams, 20 gold shopping vouchers worth Rp 12.3 million ($758.8) at Galeri 24), and 3 grand prizes of 24-carat gold of 123 grams.

The Sharia edition of this campaign has 100 gold savings of 1 gram as one of its prizes. Other prizes include 20 24-carat gold bars from Gallery 24 at 2 grams, as well as 3 grand prizes of Umrah packages worth Rp 35 million.

"Pegadaian uses a lottery application that has been checked for validity beforehand. The winner will also be verified by the Social Affairs Ministry, the local social affairs department, and notary,” Yudi Sadono, the senior vice president for marketing at Pegadaian, was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Visit @sahabatpegadaian on Instagram or sahabat.pegadaian.co.id to find out the Badai Emas Pegadaian winners. The company will pay all costs and taxes related to the prize. Customers are advised to watch out for fraud and only follow official information on Sahabat Pegadaian's website and @sahabatpegadaian on Instagram.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: